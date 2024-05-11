Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens strong at box office weekend: Explored

With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hitting theaters worldwide, fans are once again caught up in the epic tale. Among the sequels and remakes that dominate today’s cinemas, few stories have been able to weather the storm like the Planet of the Apes series.

As reported by Variety, the movie is backed by Disney with a budget of $165 million. It has already become a success with an amazing response from the audience that is being reflected in its box office numbers as well.

Directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes serves as the sequel to the 2017 hit movie War Of The Planet Of The Apes. This is the fourth movie in the Planet of the Apes series and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy in lead roles.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes impressive opening at the box office

The film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has shown a strong footfall in its opening weekend, which has reached $50-55 million as per a report by Deadline. The movie attracted younger viewers below 35 years and surpassed Universal’s Fall Guy, Jesus, God, Saint Mary, and Joseph.

The fact that the IMAX screens provided audiences with an immersive sense of the Ape world is a primary factor in the film's success at the box office. The second reason is that a sizable fan base of the show purchased tickets out of pure affection.

On the other hand, the pre-sales totaled about $3.1 million within the United States and Canada, thereby setting a foundation for a solid theatre run.

Due to this strategic distribution timing as well as an interesting storyline coupled with good direction from Wes Ball, this film has done well in North America. Though critical reviews on Rotten Tomato are pending, but audience satisfaction track record under its brand name gives hope that it will succeed.

International Box Office Outlook looks good as well

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes also made a considerable impact internationally being released across 100% foreign markets where it was available. With an estimated international box office result reaching over $80 million and above, the movie resonated across different markets including France, Italy, Germany, Korea, the UK, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, China, Spain, and Japan.

While projections for the Chinese market remain unclear; success achieved in other regions validates its global reach.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes franchise legacy and future prospects

The success of Kingdom of the Planet of Apes is also building upon a franchise that has made over $1.68 billion worldwide since its re-inception in 2011. Since the original film in 1968, this franchise has been an unrelenting part of our culture with ideas that make you think.

Despite Tim Burton’s 2001 reboot being poorly received, this franchise has remained a force to reckon with at the box office making more than $2.1 billion across the globe. The recent direction by Matt Reeves trilogy was critically acclaimed and further solidified the beloved nature of this franchise among audiences who patronize cinemas.

