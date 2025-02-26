"But that’s her story" — Millie Bobby Brown addresses rumors about starring in Britney Spears biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has recently addressed rumors of her starring as Britney Spears in the latter's biopic. Like Spears, Brown found global stardom at a very early age with the success of the Netflix chart-topper, Stranger Things. She received much critical acclaim and nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Eleven.

In August 2024, Universal Pictures officially announced that Britney Spears' biopic was in development after securing the rights to her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me. They also confirmed that the film will be directed by Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

In an Access Hollywood interview at the Los Angeles premiere of The Electric State on February 24, Millie Bobby Brown was asked whether she would like to play Britney Spears in her upcoming biopic. Although the actress stressed her desire to play the part, she gave Spears the authority to choose how she wanted her story to be made public.

“I mean, she is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to,” Brown said.

This is not the first time Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about wanting to play Britney Spears. In a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said that it would be a "dream role" to portray Britney Spears on screen.

“Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young… I see the scramble for words. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only,” she said.

Spears was quick to comment on the same. The songstress took to Instagram the next day and wrote:

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude, I’m not dead!!!”

Many assumed that the post was directed towards Millie Bobby Brown.

"I never wanted to be famous" - Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the adversities of finding fame at a young age

Millie Bobby Brown | Netflix - Source: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when the first season of Stranger Things aired, catapulting her popularity to unprecedented levels. However, with fame came its repercussions. The 21-year-old opened up about them in an interview for the cover story of Vanity Fair, which was released on February 12, 2025.

Speaking about keeping her personal and professional life separate, Brown said:

"I don't allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated. I started this really young, and I felt that the press specifically was very, very harsh on me. And so I just like to make sure that I'm advocating for myself."

She also talked about how filming for Stranger Things affected her personal life. According to Millie Bobby Brown, her ability to develop "social skills" was greatly affected; hence, she struggled to connect with people, even those of the same age. Brown also revealed that she was home-schooled on set.

"I never wanted to be famous. That was never my thing. I just love acting," she remarked.

In the interview, she also talked about the perils of paparazzi invading the private spaces of celebrities. Millie Bobby Brown recounted an incident in which a reporter sneaked into a closed set from a photoshoot in Australia when she was just 13. They took pictures of her without prior permission and published them the next day.

“I didn’t have nothing [on underneath]…. It wasn’t too much, but it was enough for it not to be okay. I think, just in general, there should be more laws with the media in terms of paparazzi in terms of exploitation,” she opined, recalling that incident.

In the cover story interview, Brown also talked about the influence of her parents in teaching her the value of privacy and the craft of saying 'no' to people early on in her life.

"I think [no] is a very powerful word. My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve. The trust he’s instilled in me — the love and hope he’s instilled in me — has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself…in hopes that I can fight for others,” she opined.

Millie Bobby Brown and other members of the Stranger Things cast officially finished the shooting for the fifth and final season of the show on December 20, 2024. While an official release date is yet to be announced, fans can the fifth season to be released in 2025.

