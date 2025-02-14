"Why tease us": Fans react to McDonald's launching ‘Grimace’ tumblers exclusively in Australia

McDonald’s sparked a mix of excitement and frustration this week after unveiling limited-edition ‘Grimace’ tumblers—available only in Australia.

The purple-and-yellow insulated cups, designed after the McDonaldland character, were announced on February 12 as part of a charity campaign. While Australian customers can get the collectible, international fans lamented their exclusion.

Social media erupted after McDonald’s Australia shared a teaser video titled “You can’t spell Cupid without Cup” on February 12, 2025.

“Not in the USA! Why tease us!" one Instagram user commented.

Fans react to the launch of Grimace Tumbler (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

While Australian fans praised the product, global audiences voiced disappointment over its regional exclusivity.

"Me in Canada crying for this" commented an Instagram user on McDonald’s Australia's post.

Canadians expressing their disappointment over the unavailability (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

"Once again wishing that Aus merch was available in the UK 😭 you get the coolest stuff!" commented another person.

A repeated question asked by many (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

Others pleaded for an expansion of availability, with comments like:

Fans asking about the availability of the tumbler in their region (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

"Can you send me one in Canada?"

"Is there a way for people in the United States to order these?"

"Can you get them in New Zealand?"

Famous food blogger, Snackolator, also commented on the post expressing their jealousy:

Snackolator's comment on the Instagram post by McDonald's Australia (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

"So jealous! Need to visit Australia immediately"

Several people also pointed out the irony of McDonald's heavily promoting an item online that is unavailable to a large portion of its customer base.

"SHAME ON YOU! stop making things go viral that aren't available in the US! What's good for one country is good nuff for the founding country! Bad decision," tweeted one frustrated fan.

"So rude that these aren’t in the US," commented an Instagram user.

US customers expressing their disappointment (Image via Instagram/@mcdonaldsau)

Limited-edition ‘Grimace’ tumblers: What to know

The ‘Grimace’ tumblers were officially announced by McDonald's Australia on February 12, following a week of teasers on their social media accounts. The stainless steel, double-wall vacuum-insulated tumbler holds 1.18 liters and is designed to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to six hours.

The item is priced at $21.95 AUD, with all profits going to Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia. The tumblers are available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations in Australia and can be purchased in-store or through McDelivery via the MyMacca’s app. Due to limited stock, once they sell out, they will not be restocked.

Will the ‘Grimace’ tumblers be released globally?

As of now, McDonald's has not announced any plans to expand the availability of the ‘Grimace’ tumblers beyond Australia. However, given the overwhelming demand and international reactions, it remains to be seen if the fast-food chain will reconsider.

For now, those outside of Australia will have to admire the tumbler from afar—or hope that McDonald’s decides to bring it to more locations in the future.

Broader context: Nostalgia meets charity

Expand Tweet

The ‘Grimace’ tumblers follow McDonald’s history of leveraging nostalgia through limited-edition merchandise. Past releases include retro-themed Happy Meal toys and adult-friendly collectibles like the 2022 “McDonald’s X Travis Scott” collaboration. However, this marks Grimace’s first standalone product tied to charity.

McDonald’s has not clarified why the ‘Grimace’ tumblers are Australia-exclusive. Similar regional launches, like Japan’s Pokémon-themed items or Germany’s McRib traditions, often drive tourism or secondary-market sales. For now, the ‘Grimace’ tumblers remain a polarizing topic: a win for Australian collectors but a missed connection for fans worldwide.

