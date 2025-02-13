What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth in 2025? Stranger Things star says her "contracts should've been protected" after $10 million salary leak

Millie Bobby Brown has recently spoken up about the recurring issue of her film contracts getting leaked online. The 20-year-old British actress first gained popularity when she played the telekinetic character Eleven in the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things when she was just 11 years old.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown's net worth in 2025 is $14 million. In addition to Stranger Things, she has starred in films like Intruders (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She has also tried her hand at film production, starring and producing Enola Holmes (2020) and its sequel, Enola Holmes 2 (2022).

Outside of acting, Millie Bobby Brown is a model and an entrepreneur. In 2019, she launched her beauty and skincare brand called Florence by Mills. According to Growjo, the company's annual revenue currently stands at $1.7 million per year.

In a recent interview for Vanity Fair's cover story (published on February 12, 2025), Millie Bobby Brown spoke about the perils of salary leaks for teenage stars. In 2022, reports of Brown making $10 million for starring and producing Enola Holmes dominated headlines.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

As per Variety, the paycheck would be the highest ever salary for an actor under 20 years old. This was coupled with recurring rumors of Brown making over $250,000 for an episode of Stranger Things after the second season. The British actress has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, Millie Bobby Brown stressed that contracts of teenage stars “should have been protected so that they’re not on the record.”

“It just puts children in a really dangerous situation,” Brown added. “I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry. I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown's salary was $10,000 per episode in season one of Stranger Things. It increased to $30,000 per episode for season two and $300,000 per season for season three. Therefore, the 22-year-old earned a total of $3.05 million from the first three seasons.

Millie Bobby Brown lavishes praise on her parents, credits them for teaching her “how to say ‘no’"

Stranger Things Cast Visit Young Hollywood Studio - Source: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown also talked about her parents, their influence in teaching her the value of privacy, and the alleged exploitation caused by paparazzi during her discussion with Vanity Fair. The 20-year-old waxed lyrical about her parents, crediting them for teaching her the importance of learning how to say 'no' early in her life.

"I think [no] is a very powerful word. My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve. The trust he’s instilled in me — the love and hope he’s instilled in me — has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself…in hopes that I can fight for others,” she opined.

The British actress also criticized the paparazzi, explaining how they were "very, very harsh" on her. She cited it as one of the major reasons for her not allowing many people into her personal life.

“I don’t allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated,” she said.

The Vanity Fair report further emphasized her run-ins with the media during the early days of Stranger Things. Reportedly, they would invent feuds and s*xual tensions between the co-stars, harassing them to the extent that Finn Wolfhard (the actor who plays Mike Wheeler), was forced to write about it on social media.

“If you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers,” Wolfhard wrote in a now-deleted post from 2017.

Millie Bobby Brown also recalled an incident during a fashion shoot in Australia when she was just 13. A paparazzi has allegedly snuck inside a closed set and clicked invasive photographs of the then-teenager.

“I didn’t have nothing [on underneath]…. It wasn’t too much, but it was enough for it not to be okay. I think, just in general, there should be more laws with the media in terms of paparazzi in terms of exploitation,” she opined, recalling that incident.

At present, Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly working on the third installment of Enola Holmes. The first two films were massive successes and adapted the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback