“Do not talk to me about that”: Kim Kardashian slams paparazzi over question on Kanye West battery incident

Kim Kardashian was with her kids on Friday, January 27, when she was asked by a paparazzo for her comments on her ex-husband Kanye West's alleged battery incident. The reality TV personality was quick enough to showcase her displeasure with the question, as she sternly said:

"Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids."

She then got into her silver SUV with her children and drove away, as the paparazzo was heard apologizing for his question about the Gold Digger rapper.

The 42-year-old businesswoman was attending her daughter North's basketball game with her son, Saint.

As Kim Kardashian slammed the paparazzi, one of her kids apparently shouted, "Please leave!"

For those unaware, hours before the incident, Kanye West was named the suspect in a battery investigation, as reported by TMZ. Previously, the 45-year-old rapper had thrown a paparazzo's phone in the middle of the street after she refused to stop recording him.

Kim Kardashian's former husband and controversial rapper Kanye West was involved in an altercation with a pap

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's former husband and father to her four children, recently made headlines for yet another controversy. The Donda artist was involved in a verbal spat with the paparazzi after he was stalked while meeting his kids. During the altercation, the rapper continuously asked the paps to stop filming.

After a point, the rapper was seen snatching a phone from one of the paparazzi and throwing it in the middle of the road while continuing to complain about getting stalked. The clip of the incident also went viral, in which the Can't Tell Me Nothing artist was heard saying:

"I want to just see my kids. Everybody [paparazzi] got to stop when I see my kids… I need to see my kids without you photographing me… Y'all ain't going to run up on me like that. If I say stop… stop with your camera."

In the viral clip, Kanye was also seen asking another pap with a large video camera to stop recording him. The clip ended with the paparazzi backing away.

Kanye West was reportedly visiting a sports arena to watch his and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West play a basketball game.

Multiple outlets also reported that the designer's current wife, Bianca Censori-West, was also with him in his car. However, the latter was not seen or recorded during the incident.

A few days back, West was seen in another clip, pleading with an independent paparazzo to stop filming him while he was out with his wife, Bianca Censori-West, in West Hollywood.

Interestingly, following the incident, the rapper received much support from netizens, which was largely missing for quite some time after his recent controversies.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got divorced in November after getting separated over a year before the same (Image via Getty Images)

For those unaware, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost eight years, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. "Irreconcilable differences" was cited as the reason behind their separation.

The divorced couple now shares joint custody of their four children.

