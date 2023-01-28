"They want him to have a meltdown": Fans sympathetic as Kanye snaps and throws paparazzi's phone in viral video

Surprisingly, netizens have recently been in support of Kanye West. A clip of the rapper being stalked by the paparazzi while he was visiting his kids was released online. The designer was seen throwing one of the pap’s phone in the middle of the street after she refused to stop recording him. Netizens have since taken to social media to criticize the media and flood West with support online.

Netizen supports Ye following paparazzi’s harassment (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

In recent months, Kanye West has been making headlines for his antisemitic and racist statements. After he tweeted that he would go “deathcon 3” on Jews and designing a t-shirt that read “white lives matter” among various other antics, netizens were quick to cancel him online. Several of the companies he had collaborated with also dropped him as an ambassador, with Adidas starting the trend.

After his swift cancelation, Kanye West stopped making headlines with people also mentioning that they were unaware of where the rapper was. In the meantime, West got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Now, the rapper is requesting for privacy as he spends his time with his children.

Kanye West pleads with the paparazzi to stop recording him

In a clip that has since gone viral, Ye can be seen pleading with the paparazzi not to stalk him as he is visiting his children. He then proceeds to snatch the phone away from the pap after she refuses to cooperate with him. He can be heard saying in the video:

“I want to just see my kids. Everybody [paparazzi] got to stop when I see my kids… I need to see my kids without you photographing me… Y’all ain’t going to run up on me like that. If I say stop… stop with your camera.”

As the clip ends, the rapper can be seen asking a pap with a large camera to stop recording him. The latter can be seen stopping to record West and backing away.

TMZ reported that Kanye West was present in his vehicle along with Censori. However, she was not seen in the clip. The incident reportedly took place at a sports arena where North West was scheduled to play in a basketball game.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s interaction with the paparazzi

Despite the rapper destroying the pap’s phone, it seems like netizens were still in support of Kanye West. Many opined that celebrities should be given privacy and must not be stalked by the paparazzi constantly. While some did not agree with West destroying the woman’s phone, other’s did not find a problem with it. Several internet users sided with the rapper without hesitation. A few reactions to the occurrence read:

Aaron @Aaron_Lafond @shannonsharpeee That woman should’ve put down the camera. She was totally disrespecting. @shannonsharpeee That woman should’ve put down the camera. She was totally disrespecting.

G. @sh2_green @shannonsharpeee Actually can’t blame him at all for this one @shannonsharpeee Actually can’t blame him at all for this one

ChiefTerryy @ChiefTerryy @shannonsharpeee Lmaooo he ain’t wrong for this. Celebrities can never have a little privacy with they family in public @shannonsharpeee Lmaooo he ain’t wrong for this. Celebrities can never have a little privacy with they family in public

Aries Gawd @aht_spoken @shannonsharpeee Being a celebrity has to suck 75% of the time @shannonsharpeee Being a celebrity has to suck 75% of the time

wondah @rwbiiie @shannonsharpeee Paparazzi deserve zero respect. Even from Kanye. Paparazzo are scum. @shannonsharpeee Paparazzi deserve zero respect. Even from Kanye. Paparazzo are scum.

T @TerrenceeeG @shannonsharpeee this is the epitome of gaslighting from the paparazzi @shannonsharpeee this is the epitome of gaslighting from the paparazzi

TMZ reported that West has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation. This comes after Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the scene at around 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Australian Minister of Education, Jason Clare, said in an interview that if West applies for an Australian visa, it must be rejected. This comes after the country questioned him for his “character.”

Poll : 0 votes