"This dude gotta have a documentary": Hilarious Kanye married memes take over internet amid latest architect report

According to several reports, Kanye West secretly got married two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was settled. Sources close to West claim that Bianca Censori, the mysterious woman with short blonde hair who was spotted hanging around Bev Hills with the rapper, hails from Australia. Additionally, she works as an architectural designer for his brand, Yeezy.

Ye, aka Kanye West, and Bianca reportedly had a private wedding ceremony, even though sources didn’t let out any news of the couple filing for a marriage certificate to legalize it. Although Bianca appears blonde in a recent photo where the two were seen together, she is originally a brunette.

Bianca Censori (Image via LinkedIn/Bianca Censori)

Earlier this week, the rapper was spotted with Bianca at Beverley Hills’ Waldorf Astoria, where he appeared to be sporting a wedding ring on his finger. The couple was seen chatting while sharing a meal.

Following Kim and Kanye’s breakup, both celebrities have had several new relationships. West briefly had a fling with model and actress Julia Fox at the beginning of 2022, while Kim started dating SNL famous comedian Pete Davidson in October 2021 before calling it quits in August 2022.

However, news of Ye’s sudden marriage sparked numerous reactions and memes online. Twitter user @ayetwiz wrote:

"Kanye got MARRIED...this dude gotta have a documentary"

✼ @ayetwiz this dude gotta have a documentary Kanye got MARRIEDthis dude gotta have a documentary Kanye got MARRIED💀 this dude gotta have a documentary

People on Twitter share hilarious reactions as they come across the news of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's reported marriage

The Jesus Walks singer's career spiraled after receiving criticism for making anti-Semitic tirades online. After this, he received inevitable backlash, yet he continued defending his comments and made some more anti-Semitic remarks. Consequently, his account was banned on Twitter.

Prior to that, he was already on thin ice when he and his Yeezy models wore t-shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” written on them at the Paris Fashion Week in October.

The rapper has since stayed under the radar. Thus, his unexpected reappearance in the spotlight with one such dramatic news prompted netizens to go crazy with their reactions.

Ye with Bianca spotted at Beverley Hills (Image via BackGrid)

Many users have pointed out how Ye's reportedly new wife, Bianca Censori, resembles his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, a lot. While some called the architectural designer an upgrade from West's former wife, one user, @lawdekausername, wrote:

"Kanye west literally found and married someone who looks like Kim Kardashian but on 360p"

Satan's spawn💅 @lawdekausername Kanye west literally found and married someone who looks like Kim Kardashian but on 360p☠️ Kanye west literally found and married someone who looks like Kim Kardashian but on 360p☠️ https://t.co/YG4cjTYaCp

Shanny @BajanNeko @remonite @DailyLoud No offense, but this is the same person in a different font. @remonite @DailyLoud No offense, but this is the same person in a different font.

Luh Tupac⁶𓅓🖤 @HollywoodPac_ @DailyLoud So your telling me he been missing then pops back up married? Where was he Vegas @DailyLoud So your telling me he been missing then pops back up married? Where was he Vegas https://t.co/5sSb9yHawg

Coco @Cocolh44 Apparently Kanye west has got married.

I give it generously no more then 60 days. Apparently Kanye west has got married. I give it generously no more then 60 days.

uSis o right! @SineNtombi_ Anyone getting married to Kanye West knows exactly what they’re doing and they mustn’t play the victim down the line. Anyone getting married to Kanye West knows exactly what they’re doing and they mustn’t play the victim down the line.

LaToYAH 👸🏾💕 @ToiWeezy Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us 🤣 Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us 🤣😂💀💀💀💀

Merit Ejiro @merit_ejiro

Again.

What A Start To 2023.!! Kanye West Getting MarriedAgain.What A Start To 2023.!! Kanye West Getting MarriedAgain.What A Start To 2023.!!😂

Darcy Flynn @DarcyRevival



#gemini Kanye West going quiet and then randomly showing up married is exactly what I mean when I say “if I take a step back, it’s because I’m about to shoot 10 feet forward.” Kanye West going quiet and then randomly showing up married is exactly what I mean when I say “if I take a step back, it’s because I’m about to shoot 10 feet forward.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂#gemini

Ye's song Censori Overload was a hint about his upcoming marriage

West released a new song, titled Censori Overload, back in December 2022, which now seems to make sense to netizens as they realize who he wrote this song for.

While there isn’t any direct mention of Bianca in the song, one particular line seems to bear a possible clue as to why Ye went for such a quick wedding. The line goes like this:

"And The Bible said, 'I can’t have any more s** til marriage'"

Bianca Censori (Image via Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

Ye and Bianca are said to have been acquainted with each other since 2020, when the latter started working at Yeezy. She is currently listed as the Head of Architecture for the company. Bianca Censori has a Master’s degree in Architecture from Melbourne University, Australia.

Poll : 0 votes