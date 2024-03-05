All the seasons of Stranger Things, ranked

Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the most hit shows on Netflix. This fantasy sci-fi television show has hooked audiences since its premiere in 2016. Stranger Things masterfully depicted themes of heroism, friendship, and otherworldly aspects to become one of Netflix's most prized possessions.

The plot of the show revolves around a fictional town in Indiana where a young boy disappears suddenly and it all seems connected with a girl named Eleven. As people of the town gather to solve the mystery, they uncover secrets previously unheard of.

The show is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. The cast includes names like Millie Bobby-Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Winona Ryder.

With 4 seasons of the hit show on Netflix and a fifth on the way, let's look at the seasons that worked for fans and seasons that straight-up disappointed.

4 seasons of Stranger Things ranked from worst to best

4) Season 3 (2019)

A still from Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things has never disappointed in satisfying the audience. However, this season was lacking according to some fans. Season 3 relied heavily on creating a summer slasher 80's atmosphere which critics and fans couldn't digest with ease.

In addition, unlike previous seasons that preferred to tell the story slowly, this season was frantic in its pacing. Although some fans liked the change of pace, others did not.

But the season redeemed itself with its bright exciting setting coupled with the introduction of new characters like Robin and Erica. The teen comedy spirit of the series also managed to pull in favors for the season.

3) Season 2 (2017)

A still from Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

Season 2 was an intense joy ride. Following up on Will's rescue, the season plummets us into the world of Hawkins once again. Although well-received, this season suffered from the Lost Sister plotline. According to audiences, the plotline introduced in season 2 lost meaning quickly and failed to create a mark with its slow pace.

But season 2 does a great job of hooking us into the story once again. Maintaining the energy of season 1, this season of the sci-fi show managed to expand into new narratives and characters with ease.

2) Season 4 (2022)

A still from Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

The most recent season of the fan-favorite show is a delight to watch. With the introduction of Vecna, season 4 beautifully set the stage for the arrival of season 5 and the big conclusion.

Fans and critics, both laud this season as a success due to its inclusion of themes like guilt and trauma. As well as the setting and character development which infuse intrigue into this season with flair. Season 4 had flaws, but overall succeeded in making a great impression on the audience.

The popularity and brilliance of the show were proven as season 4 was the second most highly watched show on Netflix.

1) Season 1 (2016)

A still from Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

The first season of the beloved show holds a special place in the hearts of audiences. The sci-fi horror show burst onto the TV scene with boldness and clarity. Introducing relatable characters, terrible circumstances, and nail-biting tension, Stranger Things season 1 is a triumph for Netflix. Most importantly, the first season gives the streaming giant the impetus to keep making more seasons of a show with scary monsters and time travel.

Season 1 hooked fans and critics alike to keep exploring the mysteries of Hawkins, the intentions of the telepathic girl, and the friendship between the characters. A great watch from start to finish, season 1 deserves the top spot as the best season of the show.

Along with strange characters and government-funded experiments, Stranger Things also reveals the true nature of friendship and love. With season 5 on the way, now would be a great time to binge the show before the big conclusion hits the screens.