Stranger Things creator confirms how the show will end

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, have finally debunked how the last season of the hit series will not finish. The streaming giant's sci-fi series will end after five seasons of combating monsters from The Upside-Down. As a result, viewers are guessing how their favorite series will end.

One popular belief among the program's most ardent fans is that all the incidents never actually happened. The idea is based on the main protagonists engaging in a large, long, and complicated game of Dungeons and Dragons, which the series takes inspiration from.

Stranger Things will not end in a dream sequence, the Duffer Brothers confirm

According to the popular theory, every season of Stranger Things and the events that happen to our bunch of misfits are really a Dungeons & Dragons-style game. According to speculation, the series' last season would lift the curtain towards the end, showing the program for what it actually was: a whimsical voyage of fantasy by an unusual bunch of pals.

Witnessing Stranger Things pull off this unexpected ending would be thrilling, in addition to the extreme expertise required to execute it successfully. However, it would certainly enrage many fans, a factor Matt and Ross Duffer understand well. They told Metro the following at the premiere of Strangers Things: The First Shadow:

“That is correct. That is the ending…. No," Matt joked.

Ross added: "That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream.’ No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show. We’ve known where we’ve been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We’ll see.”

Much of this Stranger Things Dungeons and Dragons theory is based on the sci-fi series' usage of the game as an inspiration for the creatures and lingo in its narratives. However, the creators have now debunked this theory.

Earlier in December, co-creator Matt Duffer said in a conversation with The Guardian that the scale of the ending will be significantly higher, describing the show's final season as "like season one on steroids."

“It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it”.

Stranger Things was about to begin production for its fifth and final season but had to halt filing when the Hollywood strikes happened. However, with that now out of the way, the production of the thriller series will begin in January.

The actor who plays Jim Hopper, David Harbour, has also talked about the conclusion of the series.

“The beauty of it is there’s a real ending — things will end in a very real way,” he said.

Stranger Things season 5 is currently in the works. It will be the show's final season. The Stranger Things 5′ release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, fans may watch the previous season of the blockbuster program on Netflix.