Stranger Things 5: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

Our adolescent misfits in Hawkins will have their story concluded in Stranger Things 5. Netflix's cherished series has now announced that it is preparing for its final season after seven long years of storytelling. The release of the highly anticipated fifth season is rumored to be in late 2024 or early 2025.

Furthermore, the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things 5 isn't throwing away any precious time in returning to the set now that the actors' strike has officially ended. One of the show's stars has stated that production on the final chapter has supposedly already begun as stated by David Harbour, one of the main actors in the scifi-thriller series.

Through their social media accounts, the hit series' writers have also been hyping up fans with teases. So, without further ado, let's examine what the finale of the 2016 series, which is now a fan favorite, has in store for everyone.

When will Stranger Things 5 release on Netflix

First and foremost, Stranger Things 5's official release date has not yet been disclosed. It was previously believed that fans would have to wait until 2025 to see Mille Bobby Brown's Eleven back in action since the writers' and actors' strikes had brought the show's final series to a complete standstill. But now that both strikes have been settled, the series seems to be working twice as hard to meet demand.

The Netflix series' beloved police chief Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, expressed excitement for the upcoming final season. He also made hints about the show picking back up where it left off, with a focus on giving fans what they want. This quote of his also emphasizes that the series is to resume production in the coming week.

“Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing.”

A large portion of the upcoming final installment will still need to be shot in 2024, even if production picks back up this week. Thus, even though a late 2024 release date is still possible, fans shouldn't get too excited. This takes into account the tragic possibility that Stranger Things 5’s release date may stretch into 2025.

All reprising and new cast members in Stranger Things 5

Although the Stranger Things 5 cast has not yet been officially announced, it is anticipated that most of the main cast from the previous seasons is set to return. Among them is David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Joe Keery as Steve, Maya Hawke as Robin, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, and of course Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. It is also said that Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna, Eduardo Franco's Argyle, Tom Wlaschiha's Dmitri, and Amybeth McNulty's Vickie will make a comeback.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Linda Hamilton, best known for her role in Terminator, will join the cast in Stranger Things 5, adding an exciting new element to the cast of characters. Netflix made this announcement during its 2023 TUDUM event.

What to expect from Stranger Things 5

As season 4 of Stranger Things drew to an end, fans saw the gang's last confrontation to save Hawkins and humanity from Venca, the evil entity. Our group is now set to return to the anticipated Stranger Things 5 and close the book on their adventures.

Keeping fans on the train, the main Stranger Things writer's account via X (previously known as Twitter) teased the first scene from the final season's script in early November. The intriguing title "Chapter 1: The Crawl" is found on the first page of the script for Season 5, Episode 1. This brief peek at the conclusion of the series reads like this:

“DARKNESS," over "the sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song."

While this intriguing Stranger Things 5 tease does not reveal any plot details, it certainly sparks conjecture. Is it possible that the people living in Hawkins are running from Vecna's fury? Does it refer to a new way for our heroes to get to The Upside Down? It appears that fans will have to wait until the release of Stranger Things 5 to learn the answers to these captivating queries.

But it looks like the Stranger Things 5 story will include a time-jump after the season 4 finale. This is at least partially to help explain away the truth that the adolescent main cast has grown up and therefore won't be able to act their original age in the show. In an interview, Matt Duffer—one-half of the legendary duo behind the series—said as much.

"I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot seasons 4 and 5 back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up.”

Fans may binge-watch Stranger Things seasons 1-4 on Netflix while they wait for more information on Stranger Things 5. To quell their excitement for the final season, fans may also be happy to know that since production has likely started, they can expect a teaser soon enough.