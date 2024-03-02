7 best thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Amazon Prime has a library stacked with thrillers of all sorts. Whether it be horror thrillers, sci-fi ones, or erotic thrillers, the streaming giant is ready to entertain its audience.

For the audience, thrillers have always been a great way to capture the imagination and hike that heart rate. Nail-biting tension, moody cinematography, and masterful direction have helped thrillers be the number one genre on people's watchlists.

Some noteworthy thrillers on Amazon Prime are listed below for you to find a new favorite film today. So sit back with a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the ride.

7 thrillers on Amazon Prime that will get your heart racing

1) Foe (2023)

The sci-fi thriller, Foe stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. The film is a raving commentary on the principles of marriage, romance, and identity. Based on Ian Reid's 2018 novel of the same name, Foe creates dynamic sequences throughout the film that render the element of thrill. Directed by Gareth Davis, this film is one of the finest films of last year.

The plot of the film revolves around Hen and Junior, who farm on a secluded ancestral land. However, their lives turn upside down when a stranger lands on their doorstep with a weird proposal.

2) Wrecked (2010)

A still from Wrecked (Image via Amazon Prime)

A story of survival riddled with questions of identity, Wrecked is an underappreciated thriller. Adrien Brody, of The Pianist fame, holds every scene with an anxious disposition that will stay with the audience long after they've seen the film. Directed by Michael Greenspan, this film is the kind of survival story that's impactful yet enjoyable.

The plot of Wrecked follows a man who finds himself in a car wreck in the depths of a ravine. He must overcome several difficulties if he wishes to survive.

3) The Swerve (2018)

A rare psychological drama, The Swerve is intense, to say the least. A slow boil, this film will hit the audience like a freight train by the end of the film. Azura Skye is a delight to watch as she battles with demons in her mind. A feature debut by Dean Kapsalis, this film is unique as it is taut.

The plot of the film follows a woman with a perfect life. Until her life turns upside down due to a series of events beyond her control.

4) Saltburn (2023)

Directed by Emerald Fennell, this BAFTA-nominated film should be on everyone's watch list. A stylish thriller, Saltburn triumphs with its take on wealth and opulence. The screenplay invokes the sense of being trapped in an unfamiliar world. The grandeur of the film leaves the audience feeling uneasy in a quiet way. Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike deliver brilliant performances in this drama thriller.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten."

5) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

The spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise is a rollercoaster on fire. The action thriller packed with A-listers is one of the most thrilling movies of 2019. The great action choreography and breathtaking visuals make this film a treat to watch. Directed by David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a fun film to watch on Amazon Prime.

The story of the film revolves around Hobbs, a man of law, and Shaw, a mercenary for hire. Forming an unlikely alliance, together they must save the planet from a powerful villain.

6) Goodnight Mommy (2022)

This horror thriller is a faithful adaptation of an Austrian film of the same name. Premiering in 2022, this film is nerve-wracking and creepy. With its clever usage of imagery, the film induces tension from the very beginning. Lovers of horror will have a gala time watching this Kubrickian thriller on Amazon Prime.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Twin brothers arrive at their mother's house and begin to suspect that something isn't right."

7) A Simple Favor (2018)

Starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, this film is unexpectedly thrilling. Deceptively, the first few minutes of the film are innocent, yet soon it takes a dark turn. The film keeps its audience on their toes at all times. Lies, drugs, murder nothing is below deck for this film.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film revolves around two mothers with opposite personalities. But as one goes missing, the other is left to solve the mystery of the disappearance.

These seven thrillers on Amazon Prime will make you glad you got that membership.