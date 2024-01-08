“So awful”: Jo Koy’s joke about Saltburn star, Barry Keoghan's masculinity at 2024 Golden Globes sparks backlash online

Comedian Jo Koy has been trending online for his opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes, held on January 7, 2024, which featured a lot of jokes. He addressed a lot of things in his monologue, including Ozempic, a drug that helps in weight loss.

Koy also made a joke about actor Barry Keoghan's masculinity. The comedian was reportedly referring to Keoghan's n*de scene from the black comedy psychological thriller film, Saltburn.

The actor was present at the event and Koy asked him:

"Where is your p*nis seated? Down front? That was the real star of the show."

However, Koy's joke about Keoghan displeased a lot of people and they took to social media to call the comedian out. While some said that the joke was unnecessary, one X user described Koy's monolog as "awful."

Expand Tweet

Jo Koy was confirmed as the host of the 2024 Golden Globes in December 2023. Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes announced her excitement in a statement, according to Variety.

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience." Hoehne said.

According to Famous Birthdays, Jo Koy made his debut during the 90s and is known for his appearances on The Adam Corolla Show. He has been featured in multiple standup specials like Live from Seattle and Comin' in Hot. He also portrayed Daytime Bartender in the supernatural horror comedy film Haunted Mansion.

Netizens criticize Jo Koy for his joke on Barry Keoghan: Monologue explored in detail

Jo Koy's opening monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes has been going viral since the event aired on January 7. Variety stated that the beginning turned out to be average and he covered it up by saying that he only "got the gig" ten days ago.

"You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me right? Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at." Koy said.

While he continued his monologue, his joke targeted towards Barry Keoghan was praised by the guests present for the event. However, it received negative feedback from social media users, many of whom asked him to just stop. Meanwhile, others wondered what he was doing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Koy's monologue on Barry Keoghan (Images via X)

Jo Koy's monologue included jokes about Barbie and Oppenheimer. He said that Oppenheimer did not have a proper backstory and had to run for another hour. Koy claimed that Barbie was based on a "plastic doll with big b**bies."

"The key moment in 'Barbie' is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet – or what casting directors call character acting." He continued.

Koy also spoke of Robert De Niro's family and in one of his jokes, he also spoke about the film Killers of the Flower Moon. During that, he claimed that the movie revealed that whites were the ones who took away everything.

The Golden Globes 2024 was held at The Beverly Hilton on January 7. The New York Times stated that multiple films and TV shows have emerged as winners in multiple categories, including Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Succession, and The Bear.