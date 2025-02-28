Ayo Edebiri, an American actress and comedian, is set to write the screenplay for the upcoming live-action Barney movie and is also expected to star in the film. The project is being developed in collaboration with A24 and Mattel Films.

Barney, the iconic purple dinosaur, was first introduced in 1988 through the direct-to-video series Barney & the Backyard Gang. It later became a global phenomenon with the television series Barney & Friends, which aired for 14 seasons from 1992 to 2010.

Now, with a live-action adaptation in the works, the franchise aims to connect with a new generation of audiences.

The film is being co-produced by A24, with Daniel Kaluuya playing a major role in its production, holding a 59% stake. Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell from Mattel Films are overseeing the project, while Rowan Riley from Mattel Films will also contribute as a producer.

As of now, no official release date has been announced for the live-action Barney movie.

Daniel Kaluuya leads Barney live-action film as producer, while Mattel promises a fresh, authentic approach

According to Variety, actor and filmmaker Daniel Kaluuya will be the lead producer of the film. However, he will not be acting alongside Ayo Edebiri. As of now, no official statement has been made regarding the story of the film.

In November 2019, the production of Barney was announced. As reported by Variety, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner stated:

"Collaborating with Kaluuya gives the studio an opportunity to take a fresh direction with the project, offering audiences an unexpected and innovative experience."

After that, when McKeon mentioned that the project was the type of movie A24 would make, he later backtracked on his statement. Since then, Mattel has not issued any further comments about the project.

However, according to a Variety report in October 2024, Mattel's Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman hinted that the film's plot would differ from Max's new animated reboot of the movie.

He also mentioned:

"Our TV and Film teams are in great collaboration."

Mattel's Chief, Josh Silverman, praised his team during a discussion, emphasizing how well they've been working on the project. He also commended Robbie Brenner, mentioning that she had spent a lot of time with him on this project.

"We want to create a clear story. The film will be exactly what it needs to be, and when it comes to this show, we feel it’s important to maintain its authenticity. If it’s not true to the essence, we won’t do it. We want to preserve Barney’s core soul and identity, but we also want to make it modern," said Josh Silverman.

Further updates on the film’s timeline are expected soon.

