Joe Rogan goes deep on links between Charles Manson, LSD, and the CIA's alleged efforts to derail "the anti-war movement" on latest JRE episode

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the alleged connections between Charles Manson, LSD, and the rumored involvement of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the controversy.

The veteran UFC broadcaster frequently delves into conspiracy theories on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In a recent episode featuring human behavior expert Chase Hughes, Rogan discussed Tom O'Neill’s 2019 book, 'CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties', which explores the CIA’s covert Operation CHAOS and its potential ties to Manson. He said:

"He [O'Neill] lays out a very compelling case for the CIA not only training Manson but also supplying him with LSD and then getting him out of jail every time he got caught. He argues that this was done to change the perception of the anti-war movement—where hippies were once seen as [representing] peace, love, and psychedelic music, with people dropping out of society. Instead, the narrative shifted to portray them as murderers and psychopaths who would kill beautiful actresses and people in Hollywood."

The 57-year-old podcaster further asserted that American federal authorities exploited Manson as a tool to push their agenda in society, using high-profile murders in the late 1960s and early 1970s as a cover-up.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (59:59):

Manson was a former musician turned criminal and cult leader who led the California-based Manson Family. His followers carried out at least nine murders, including that of actress Sharon Tate. Though it was later revealed that Manson never directly ordered the killings, he was still convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy, with prosecutors arguing that his ideology incited the crimes.

Woody Harrelson applauds Joe Rogan for spotlighting influential voices through his podcast

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's show, veteran American actor Woody Harrelson praised the renowned podcaster for hosting a wide variety of guests with different beliefs, especially those who inspire discussions that deeply resonate with listeners:

"I'm a fan of yours too, I really am. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people you've interviewed, that you got people genuinely up in arms. Like, you're not afraid—you're a fearless warrior—and I just appreciate what you get [out of] allowing a voice to people other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments below (8:23):

