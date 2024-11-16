5 chilling revelations from Peacock’s Making Manson

Making Manson explores the dark life of one of America’s most infamous figures, Charles Manson. The new Peacock docuseries reveals Manson's actions and mindset. The series reviews Manson's crimes, his troubling childhood, and his establishment of the Manson Family cult, which terrorized California in the late 1960s, with the aid of 20 years of unheard audio recordings.

Through these recordings, viewers are granted an inside perspective on Manson's disturbing perspectives and his confessions of murders that surpass those that are already well-known.

The three-part Making Manson series, which will be available on Peacock starting November 19, 2024, is expected to provide a comprehensive and chilling examination of the brutal murders committed by Manson's followers and his influence.

Each episode, releasing every week, offers fresh information and interviews, including accounts from individuals who personally encountered Manson, such as his former cellmate Phil Kaufman, who offers chilling insights into Manson's psyche.

A new look at Manson's legacy explores his ability to control his followers to achieve his violent goals. Along with disturbing Manson details, these revelations illuminate the twisted motives behind the infamous killings. Making Manson will be a powerful and unsettling look at a criminal who haunts American history.

Disclaimer: This article completely reflects the writer's opinion and Making Manson's spoilers.

Chilling revelations from Peacock's Making Manson

1) Confessions of additional murders

Manson discusses unsolved Mexican murders in Making Manson. He casually states that he has left some dead people on the beach. This shocking admission raises questions about additional victims unrelated to the Manson family beyond the seven 1969 murders.

He describes these acts with such indifference, suggesting that murder was part of his daily routine and implying a level of violence far greater than previously reported. This confession reassesses Manson's crimes and suggests a longer history of violence than previously thought.

2) Manipulation through "Velvet Gloves"

Former cellmate Phil Kaufman reveals Manson's “being evil” talent without showing it. He states that Manson controlled people “with velvet gloves,” hiding his evil intentions with charisma.

Kaufman portrays Manson as a mastermind manipulator whose calm exterior hid his evil intentions. This insight into Manson's control method illuminates how he convinced his followers to kill, showing his cold, calculated side that allowed him to execute his brutal plans indirectly.

3) The "Helter Skelter" vision and race war motive

Manson planned the Tate-LaBianca murders because he believed in "Helter Skelter," a race war. He expected Black Americans to be blamed for these killings to incite racial tensions. His violent, delusional vision was based on a distorted view of society. This twisted ideology shows Manson's terrifying desire to reshape society through murder as social engineering.

4) Influence over female followers

Making Manson shows how Manson took advantage of vulnerable girls to commit murders on his behalf. Deceived into worshipping Manson, these followers committed horrible acts. In particular, the series shows his psychological control over female followers who seemed powerless to resist him.

This indicates how far his psychological manipulation went beyond physical intimidation to get into his followers' minds. The extent to which Manson was able to transform these individuals into killers is a chilling testament to his control.

5) The "Forgotten Childhood" and early criminality

In Making Manson, Manson revisits his violent and criminal childhood. He recalls a chaotic and criminal childhood. These circumstances explain his actions, revealing a lifelong disregard for human life. By admitting to these early crimes, he paints a picture of a violent child who would later commit atrocities.

Making Manson, a three-part docuseries exploring the dark life of Charles Manson, premieres on Peacock on November 19, 2024.

