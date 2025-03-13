6 sci-fi movies to watch if you liked The Electric State

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, The Electric State is a sci-fi adventure comedy movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on a novel by Simon Stalenhag. The movie also stars Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, and Stanley Tucci.

The movie revolves around an orphan who embarks on a quest to find her long-lost brother and has a robot in tow. On the way, she meets a street-smart smuggler and his quirky sidekick. The movie had its world premiere on February 24, 2025, and will be released on Netflix on March 14. Viewers who liked the movie can check the list below for some similarly themed movies.

Finch, Uglies, and others movies to watch like The Electric State

1) Mickey 17

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and based on a novel by Edward Ashton, this sci-fi black comedy movie stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, and others. The movie is set in a future where humans have created space colonies and a young man, Mickey (Pattinson), decides to enlist himself as an “expendable” because he is financially destitute.

Now, Mickey is a disposable worker whose memories and body are regenerated and cloned every time he dies during research. Even though its premise is different than The Electric State, both movies hinge on sci-fi and humor to drive the story forward.

Both movies explore the limits of science and technology in a futuristic Earth. While the movie is currently running in theatres, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video soon.

2) Elevation (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Anthony Mackie and directed by George Nolfi, this sci-fi and post-apocalyptic action thriller revolves around a group of survivors. They live in high-altitude areas after some mysterious predators called Reapers emerged from their underground home and killed 95% of humanity. Now, the remaining people must fight for their survival.

Like The Electric State, the movie is an action thriller and has post-apocalyptic settings. Both movies deal with a futuristic world where danger looms. While The Electric State has humor, Elevation is gritty and raw.

3) Finch (Apple TV+)

Still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik and starring Tom Hanks, this post-apocalyptic survival movie revolves around an old man, Finch (Hanks), who lives on an uninhabitable Earth and builds and trains a robot to look after his dog when he dies. Even though the movie received mixed reviews, the film was praised for its performances and visuals.

Like The Electric State, the movie deals with robots heavily, and it is an integral part of both films. Both movies are futuristic in nature and have themes of survival and action. Viewers who enjoyed The Electric State must try out this Apple TV+ movie.

4) Uglies (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Joey King, Keith Powers, and others, this sci-fi drama movie directed by McG is based on a novel by Scott Westerfeld. The movie is set in a dystopian society where people are considered ugly and must become pretty by going through cosmetic surgeries. However, a young girl (King) decides to go on a journey to find her missing friend.

Like The Electric State, the movie deals with science fiction, and both movies have a similar premise of the protagonist undertaking a quest amidst a futuristic world to find a missing person who is dearly beloved. While Uglies is not humorous like The Electric State, both movies are about action, technology, and finding a person.

5) Atlas (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Brad Peyton and starring Jennifer Lopez, this sci-fi action movie revolves around a counterterrorism analyst (Lopez) who does not trust AI. However, when a mission to find a rogue robot fails, she must put her faith in the technology. The movie received mixed reviews as it did not fare well with critics but was successful amongst viewers on Netflix.

Like The Electric State, the movie is set in a futuristic world and has high-octane action. Both movies deal with robots and technology and a strong-willed protagonist. While Atlas has a serious tone when compared to The Electric State, viewers should check out the movie.

6) Jung E (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Kang Soo-yeon and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this South Korean sci-fi movie is set on a vast scale and portrays a futuristic Earth where, due to rising sea levels, some humans have shifted to space. People now live in space shelters between Earth and the Moon, and some of the people living in those shelters decide to declare war and begin attacking Earth and the other shelters.

Amidst all this, a researcher at an AI lab tries to end the war by cloning the brain of her mother, who was a strong soldier. Even though it has a different premise than The Electric State, both movies have themes of robots and action.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

