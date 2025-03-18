The Alto Knights: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

The Alto Knights is an American biographical crime drama movie that everyone is looking forward to watching. It has been directed by the famous Barry Levinson. The movie has an all-star cast led by Robert De Niro, who plays two famous mob bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

The script has been written by Nicholas Pileggi. The movie, set to come out in the US on March 21, 2025, is expected to show power struggles and betrayals in the crime world of New York City.

The Alto Knights is set in the 1950s and is about two Italian-American criminals named Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Their close friendship falls apart in the end because of small grudges and betrayals that cause them to crash into each other.

De Niro's performance as both characters adds a new dimension to the story and makes the problems in their relationship stand out more.

The movie is based on true events and gives viewers a close look at how Genovese's desire for power in the criminal world led to a deadly split between the two mob bosses. It also shows how the Five Families of New York came to power. All of this takes place in the famous headquarters of The Alto Knights Social Club.

The Alto Knights releases on March 21, 2025

On March 21, 2025, Warner Bros. Pictures will release The Alto Knights in theaters. The movie will be shown two days earlier, on March 19, 2025, in other countries. It will show how organized crime worked in New York in the 1950s.

Plot of the movie

Robert De Niro plays both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in The Alto Knights, a movie about the lives of two well-known mafia figures. The movie takes place in the 1950s and is about how their close and unbreakable friendship falls apart because of greed, ego, and betrayal.

Genovese wants greater control and authority over New York's illegal activities because he is unhappy with his position in the mafia hierarchy. When his demands are turned down, he orders a hit on Costello, who used to be his friend and mentor.

Costello is badly hurt in the attempt on his life, but he is still alive. This makes him think about his place in the mafia world. Genovese and Costello can't get along again, so Costello decides to retire. This sets the stage for a deadly combat between the two men.

The movie shows the rise of the Five Families in New York as the tension between them grows. This shows how Genovese's desire for power breaks up the once-uniform criminal empire.

The Alto Knights is presented in the style of a documentary, with Frank Costello telling the story of the events that led to their tragic rivalry. The movie takes viewers into the dangerous world of organized crime through interviews and flashbacks. It depicts how the mafia fights for power within itself in a very realistic way.

The movie, based on real events, also gives viewers a rare look into the personal and professional lives of two of New York's most dangerous criminals.

Cast of the movie

Leading the star-studded ensemble in The Alto Knights is Robert De Niro, who brilliantly plays Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Aside from De Niro, the film also features Debra Messing as Frank's wife Bobbie Costello, and Cosmo Jarvis as Vincent Gigante.

Actress Kathrine Narducci plays Vito's wife Anna Genovese, while Michael Rispoli plays the notorious Albert Anastasia. Joining Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, and Joe Bacino on the cast are many other notable actors.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer of The Alto Knights opens with intense, suspenseful music, immediately establishing the tension surrounding the lives of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. The voice of De Niro, portraying Frank Costello, asks, "Where do I start?" before the trailer cuts to a haunting scene. Costello acknowledges the dangerous path he’s about to tread.

"You're going down a very dangerous road," he says, to which his associate replies, "And we ain't been down dangerous roads before?" The stakes are immediately clear.

A key moment in the trailer features Genovese confronting Costello, stating, “Let’s remember something, I put you where you are today. It’s because of me." This establishes Genovese's sense of ownership and authority over Costello.

As the trailer intensifies, Costello, wounded from the assassination attempt, reflects on his relationship with Genovese and the mafia world, culminating in a chilling moment where Costello declares, "I'm gonna retire."

Gunshots and rapid action scenes follow, underscoring the violence and treachery inherent in their world. A voice warns, "You can't have it both ways," as the trailer builds up to a powerful crescendo, showcasing the deadly conflict between the two former friends.

The trailer concludes with haunting music and the line, "Trouble so hard," hinting at the emotional and psychological toll of their criminal lives.

The Alto Knights will be in theatres from March 21, 2025.

