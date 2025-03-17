Woman of the Dead season 2: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

Woman of the Dead season 2 comes out on Netflix on March 19, 2025. Brunehilde Blüm's exciting and dark journey continues, with themes of love, betrayal, and a plot.

The second season starts two years after the death of Blüm's husband. When the coffin is opened to find more than just a body inside, Blüm's life takes another turn. This sets off a chain of events that leads her to confront her past. Blüm tries to find a strange tape and keep her daughter safe.

Woman of the Dead season 2 has a darker and more complicated plot. Blüm seems to get caught in a web of crime, violence, and secrets. Since her daughter has been taken and her life is in danger, Blüm needs to find a way to find a crucial tape while keeping up a normal front for the police, who think she is involved in a horrible crime.

Woman of the Dead season 2 releases on March 19, 2025

Woman of the Dead season 2 will begin on March 19, 2025 and will air on Netflix. It will continue the story of Brunehilde Blüm, a strong-willed undertaker who is thrown into a dark underworld after her husband's mysterious death.

Throughout the first season, Blüm kept finding out about criminal plots and facing some of the worst people in her town.

Plot of the show

When Blüm, an undertaker, opens a coffin and finds more than a corpse inside, he is once again thrown into a web of murder and conspiracy. This revelation sets in motion a series of circumstances that compel Blüm to face the shadowy aspects of her history.

The story revolves around an enigmatic tape that someone thinks Blüm has, and they'll do whatever it takes to retrieve it. Blüm is compelled to find the whereabouts of the tape after his daughter Nela is abducted in an attempt to coerce her into cooperating.

The police are investigating the strange remains discovered in the coffin, so Blüm is forced to keep up an appearance of normalcy. When Blüm continues her investigation, she finds herself entangled with a world she had wished to leave behind, where perilous characters from her history reappearance.

As the danger to Blüm's life increases, the situation also turns more difficult for her. She has to protect her family and figure out what the tape means. Everything is on the line, and Blüm's mettle is being tested to its limit.

Cast of Woman of the Dead season 2

Anna Maria Mühe plays Brunehilde Blüm in Woman of the Dead season 2. Reza, Blüm's assistant and possible love interest, is played by Yousef "Joe" Sweid.

Also, Felix Klare, who plays a key figure in Blüm's search, returns for the second season. Emilia Pieske comes back as Nela, Blüm's daughter, and her kidnapping makes the story even more emotional.

What's in the trailer?

In the trailer for Woman of the Dead season 2, Brunehilde Blüm is on a desperate search for answers. She asks, "Who killed my husband?" as the story picks up two years after his death.

The police uncover parts of another body in a coffin, and Blüm becomes the prime suspect. She is warned that it's only a matter of time before the authorities catch up to her. Tension rises as Blüm’s daughter, Nela, is kidnapped, and a mysterious video holds the key to her release.

Desperate, Blüm is told, "If you don’t hand over the video, you’ll never see your daughter again." As Blüm navigates this dark world, she struggles with her own emotions, vowing to do whatever it takes to protect her child.

The trailer builds suspense as Blüm confronts those responsible, stating, "If I never see my daughter again, I’ll kill you," giving way to the high stakes of the season.

Recap of Woman of the Dead season 1

Brunehilde Blüm is an undertaker who lives in a small Austrian town. She was first seen in Woman of the Dead season 1. When Blüm's police officer husband Mark is killed in a hit-and-run, she starts to think that there may be more to his death than the police are telling her.

She finds out that powerful people in the area have been abusing young women, including Dunja, a young immigrant that Mark had been protecting in secret.

As Blüm learns more about the plot, she finds out that her husband was doing more than just his job. He was trying to reveal a web of corruption involving the Schönborn family, who were responsible for the abuse.

Blüm confronts the family members, including Edwin Schönborn. They get into a fight, and Blüm kills him and hides his body. On her way, she meets Father Herbert, who is also a key figure in the plot, and kills him when he refuses to confess.

She goes into deeper and darker areas as Blüm's investigation goes on as she learns more about how corrupt the Schönborn family is. Along the way, her daughter Nela has a hard time dealing with the grief of her father's death and the fact that their family is involved in these bad things.

Viewers can see that Blüm is going through a lot of mental and emotional problems because she has to deal with moral problems and the constant threat to herself and her family.

At the end of the season, Blüm is almost done revealing the whole plot, but her personal life and her search for justice are far from over. The tension builds, making viewers eagerly anticipate for Woman of the Dead season 2.

Woman of the Dead season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix.

