Woman of the Dead season 2: Full list of cast explored

Woman of the Dead season 2 is finally coming to Netflix. Released in 2022, the German dark crime thriller series is based on Bernhard Aichner’s eponymous bestselling novel trilogy.

The show follows the story of a woman named Brünhilde Blum, a funeral home owner in a small Austrian town. Her life is turned upside down when her husband Mark, a cop, becomes the victim of a hit-and-run accident. However, things do not add up when Blum begins to dig deeper and she learns that it was, in fact, not an accident.

This revelation leads her to embark on a journey to get vengeance for her loss. While the rest of her family grieves the loss, she is determined to find out who caused it. Her investigations reveal some of the darkest secrets that her small town has been hiding. As she seeks justice, she becomes both the prey and the predator.

Anna Maria Mühe plays Brünhilde Blum in Woman of the Dead season, which is set for release on March 19, 2025. Numerous other German actors star as prominent characters on the show.

List of cast and characters in Woman of the Dead season 2

1) Anna Maria Mühe as Brünhilde Blum

Anna Maria Mühe at Berlinale - Bulgari x Constantin Party (Image via Getty)

Anna Maria Mühe will reprise her role as Brünhilde Blum in Woman of the Dead season 2.

Blum has a dark past, which her husband has accepted without any judgments. She works as an undertaker at the funeral home she owns and has two kids. After her husband's death, she embarks on a relentless quest for justice and revenge.

Mühe has appeared in German TV series like Dogs of Berlin and NSU German History X. Additionally, she has starred in movies such as My Blind Date with Life and Lassie Come Home.

2) Yousef 'Joe' Sweid as Reza Shadid

Yousef Sweif in photo rehearsal for Third Generation - Next Generation (Image via Getty)

Yousef 'Joe' Sweid plays the role of Reza Shadid, a close friend and confidant of Brünhilde Blum who tries to support her in whichever way he can. Despite his moral dilemmas regarding Blum's actions, he remains loyal to her.

Sweid is an Arab-Israeli actor who has been acting for over two decades. He had a small role in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. One of his most recent credits is in the 2020 Netflix series, Unorthodox.

3) Felix Klare as Massimo Ricci

Felix Klare (Image via Getty)

Felix Klare plays Massimo Ricci in Woman of the Dead season 2. Massimo is part of the elite circle of the town and has secrets of his own. He is a powerful and corrupt individual with connections to Mark's murder.

Klare has notably appeared in the German police procedural TV series, Tatort, and the 2023 movie, We Have a Deal. At the Bavarian TV Awards 2020, he won the Best Actor award for his performance in Because you belong to me.

4) Emilia Pieske as Neda Thaler

Emilia Pieske appears as Neda Thaler, Blum's daughter. Neda's kidnapping becomes central to the show's plot in season 1 because the one goal Blum has in her life is to protect those she loves.

Pieske has appeared in TV series such as Tatort, Deutschland 86, and Capelli Code. She has also starred in Netflix's Inventing Anna.

Other actors who appear in Woman of the Dead season 2

Here is a list of the other actors who will be seen in the upcoming season of the show:

Robert Palfrader as Wilhelm Danzberger

Michou Friesz as Johanna Schönborn

Simon Schwarz as Dr. Schönborn

Romina Küper as Dunja

Hans-Uwe Bauer as Karl Thaler

Lilian Rosskopf as Tim Thaler

Andrea Wenzl as Ute Ricci

Kevin Brand as Damian

This series is produced by Thomas Hroch and Gerald Podgornig for Mona Film, as well as Benito Mueller and Wolfgang Mueller for Barry Films. Meanwhile, the script is written by Barbara Stepansky, Wolfgang Mueller, Mike Majzen, Nicolai Rohde, and Benito Mueller.

Woman of the Dead season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 19, 2025.

