6 shows to watch if you liked Beauty in Black

The drama series Beauty in Black is created by Tyler Perry and stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Julian Horton, Richard Lawson, and others. It revolves around two women who get caught in a game of power and politics.

The series focuses on a young stripper whose life turns upside down when she gets caught amidst the power struggle of a wealthy but dysfunctional family, which owns a cosmetic empire but also has relations with a trafficking mafia.

Empire, Riches, and other shows like Beauty in Black

1) Dynasty (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the 1980s soap opera, this drama series, developed by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, stars Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, and others. The story begins with Blake Carrington, the CEO of a multi-million-dollar business. When he decides to marry a young employee called Cristal, it causes ripples of trouble among his sons and daughters.

His daughter, Fallon, decides to take the help of his father's rival, Jeff Colby, to start a war between two of the wealthiest families. Like Beauty in Black, the show has themes similar to those of power struggles, family dynamics, and wealthy families vying for the throne. Both shows depict drama between inter-connected characters and the complications that arise.

2) Empire (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and others, this music drama series created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong is set in New York. The show revolves around the hip-hop music company Empire Entertainment and the members of the founder's family, who vie for control over the family business.

The patriarch of the family, Lucious Lyon, is on his deathbed and must hand over his empire to any one of his three sons. However, matters get complicated when his estranged wife comes into the picture. Like Beauty in Black, the show has similar themes of dysfunctional families, wealthy empires, and family members with hidden secrets trying to wrest control.

3) Riches (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Abby Ajayi and starring Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, and others, this British drama series revolves around Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), a self-made man who has created a cosmetics empire. However, when he gets a heart attack, a fight for the control of the company takes place.

When Stephen dies, he leaves his empire to Nina and Simon, who are his estranged children from his first marriage. This leads to a clash for the family throne amongst the siblings of Stephen's second family and his widow.

Like Beauty in Black, the show focuses on interpersonal rivalries and how complex family relationships are. Both shows have themes of family dynamics and a fight for power.

4) Succession (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and others, this satirical and black comedy drama is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show revolves around the Roy family, which owns a global media and entertainment conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo.

When the patriarch of the family and the empire, Logan Roy (Cox), faces uncertainty over his failing health, a power struggle for control over the company happens amongst his children. Like Beauty in Black, the show reveals the complicated power politics within a wealthy family and how layered the dynamics are. Both shows are gripping and suspenseful.

5) The Family Business (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This crime family drama, created by Carl Weber, stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, and others. It is based on Weber's series of novels. The show revolves around the wealthy Duncan family, who own a vast business of exotic car dealerships. However, behind all the shine and glamor, the family has ties with the mafia.

When a change of power happens in the mafia world, the Duncans have to get used to new rulers of power and keep their family and business afloat despite all the challenges. Like Beauty in Black, the show has morally ambiguous characters, dysfunctional and wealthy family empires, and criminal storylines with drama.

6) Power (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This crime drama thriller, created by Courtney A. Kemp, stars Omari Hardwick, 50 Cent, Joseph Sikora, and others. The show revolves around James St. Patrick (Hardwick), who is a noted drug dealer and is known by the alias "Ghost." However, when he decides to leave the underworld and become a nightclub owner, his personal and professional life goes through multiple changes.

The show focuses on his marriage problems and shifting economic alliances. Like Beauty in Black, the series blends crime and family drama, which revolves around power and politics. Both shows have well-rounded and a riveting narrative.

