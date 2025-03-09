Beauty in Black season 1 (Part 1): All to know before watching Part 2 

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 was released on Netflix on March 6, 2025. The drama series created, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry left fans with a dramatic cliffhanger at the end of part 1, as it is revealed to Kimmie that her sister is being brought to the s*x worker life that she has been trying so hard to get rid of.

Ad

The show is led by Taylor Polidore William's Kimmie, a woman with a traumatic past, bleak present, and an uncertain future as she locks horns with a cosmetic mogul family. The official synopsis of the show reads,

"An exotic dancer's fate takes a turn when she crosses paths with the dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme."

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Beauty in Black season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Kimmie's best friend was alive in Beauty in Black season 1 part 1

Ad

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 1 part 1 had eight dramatic episodes with twists and turns at every corner. The lead protagonist Kimmi was a stripper and s*x worker struggling to survive in the ruthless world.

The story provides glimpses of her backstory and it is revealed that she had a very rough childhood and was left to survive alone by her mother.

The night she was left to live on the streets, Kimmie hid herself inside a public toilet. There, while having an emotional breakdown, she found her best friend, Rain.

Ad

The young teenager introduced Kimmie to a career prospect as a s*x worker where they both could earn money and survive in the ruthless world.

However, when they moved to Atlanta for the job, they were trapped by a businessman, Jules, who took their passports and forced them to work as entertainers at his club.

Later, Kimmie started entertaining a wealthy business Horace, who had recently discovered his interest in men and wanted to sleep with Angel, another entertainer at the club.

Ad

Rain got a dangerous surgery and was admitted to the hospital. Kimmie was later informed that she had passed away. Kimmie blamed the Bellaire family for her death and turned vengeful against them.

However, in the end, it was revealed that Rain was actually alive and taken to another hospital due to Horace's influence, who was one of the two Bellaire brothers.

Kimmie's younger sister was kidnapped by the club gang in Beauty in Black season 1

Ad

By the end of Beauty in Black season 1 part 1, Kimmie learns of a disturbing truth. She had seen the horrors of the adult entertainer life and wanted to get away from it in any way possible.

Despite being abandoned by her mother, she used to send money home, mostly for her younger sister Sylvie.

She used to get physically and verbally abused by Jules and her handler, Body. The handler had started to boast about some young girl whom they had found and who would make Kimmie insignificant.

Ad

Kimmie didn't give much attention to Body's words, but to her horror, it was revealed that the young girl was none other than Sylvie.

The club gang had been digging into Kimmie's past and had kidnapped Sylvie to force her into the degrading life of a s*x worker. The next part of Beauty in Black season 1 would reveal if Kimmie would be able to protect her sister or not.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beauty in Black season 1 and other Tyler Perry projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback