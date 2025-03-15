7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Just One Look

Netflix's Just One Look is a Polish thriller show that grabs the audience's attention right from the start. Inspired by Harlan Coben's 2004 book, the series explores the life of Greta, a jewelry designer burdened by a troubled history. Her life turns chaotic when she discovers an ancient photograph of her spouse, Jacek, among unfamiliar faces—one notably marked with a red X. Questioning Jacek creates further confusion, particularly when he suddenly disappears, prompting Greta to decode a maze of secrets linked to a sorrowful fire from her past.

The show features an impressive Polish cast, highlighted by Maria Dębska’s captivating portrayal of Greta. Cezary Łukaszewicz depicts Jacek, effectively conveying the mysterious essence of his character. Piotr Stramowski brings complexity to the character of Borys Gajewicz, a prosecutor caught in the developing intrigue.

Viewers have been captivated by the show's complex storyline and constant tension. Each installment unveils layers of intrigue, keeping audiences captivated and attentive. The combination of personal conflict and exciting turns creates a captivating experience that's hard to resist. If Just One Look had you wanting more, here are seven shows that embody a comparable sense of mystery and fascination.

The Innocent, Lupin, and 5 other shows like Just One Look

1) True Detective

Still from True Detective (Image via Max)

HBO's True Detective is a somber blend of crime, philosophy, and psychological insight; every season presents a new narrative with a different ensemble. The inaugural season, often regarded as the finest, centers on Louisiana detectives Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) as they pursue a ritualistic serial murderer.

The second season transitions to California's darker side, featuring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn. Season three, featuring Mahershala Ali, explores a long-standing unsolved disappearance in Arkansas. In season four, True Detective: Night Country, Jodie Foster is immersed in the unsettling Alaskan wilderness. Each season embraces eerie moods, ethically ambiguous characters, and the notion that the past remains ever-present.

Viewers appreciate the show for its gradual suspense and thorough character explorations. Rich in dialogue and captivating, it relies on atmosphere and intrigue instead of low-cost excitement. Those who appreciate the complex narrative of Just One Look will discover much to fixate on in this work. Additionally, there are more programs that fulfill that same desire.

The series is currently streaming on Max.

2) The Innocent

Inspired by Harlan Coben’s book, the series centers on Mateo, a man whose existence falls apart when a devastating error from his history reemerges to torment him. What begins as an apparently simple tale of guilt and redemption evolves into a complicated maze of secrets, deceptions, and unexpected turns. The storyline is a whirlwind—just when it seems like everything is aligning, another surprise strikes.

The actors provide outstanding performances. Mario Casas excels as Mateo, representing a man torn between his longing for a regular life and the turmoil pulling him back. Aura Garrido and Alexandra Jiménez enhance the story, portraying intricate characters who possess their own concealed motives. The pacing of the show is tight, balancing emotional scenes with thrilling suspense.

Fans adored The Innocent for its knack for maintaining suspense. The show flourishes due to its unpredictability, fusing crime, drama, and a hint of romance. Its complex narrative and robust character development make it exceptional. If you liked Just One Look, this show provides a comparable blend of intrigue and emotional investment, presented in an engaging, binge-worthy format.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

3) Babylon Berlin

Still from Babylon Berlin (Image via Prime Video)

Set in the 1920s Berlin, the show mixes crime, politics, and history into a compelling mix of intrigue. The narrative revolves around Gereon Rath, a police inspector with a difficult history, and Charlotte Ritter, a flapper who becomes a secretary while aspiring to be a detective. United, they traverse a city on the brink—deception, spying, and indulgence, hiding at every turn.

The storyline is extensive yet remains thoroughly engaging. From an elusive adult film to obscure political plots, the series intertwines various elements into a vibrant narrative. Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries give remarkable performances, adding complexity and subtlety to their roles. The supporting characters are just as outstanding, contributing depth to this carefully constructed universe.

Fans love Babylon Berlin for its captivating narrative and remarkable production design. The show portrays the period's rawness and elegance, bringing it to life. Its blend of historical drama and crime thriller aspects captivates the audience. If you liked Just One Look, this series delivers a comparable mix of intrigue and character-focused suspense.

It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

4) The Bridge

Still from The Bridge (Image via BBC)

The Bridge (2011-2018) is a Nordic crime thriller that’s as frigid and piercing as the chilly winds sweeping across the Øresund Bridge. The episode begins with a corpse discovered right in the center of the bridge, partly in Sweden and partly in Denmark. Enter the unexpected alliance between Saga Norén, a sharp but socially clumsy Swedish investigator, and Martin Rohde, a more relaxed Danish colleague. Together, they confront a number of intricate, frequently gruesome offenses that blur the distinctions between the two nations.

The storyline is a masterclass in suspense, interlacing complex enigmas with individual stakes. Sofia Helin’s performance as Saga is legendary—whimsical, tenacious, and strangely lovable. Kim Bodnia’s Martin offers just the right contrast, injecting warmth and humanity into the duo’s relationship. The show's tempo is intentional, allowing the tension to increase like a gradually igniting fuse.

Viewers admired The Bridge for its clever storytelling and complex characters. The series not only solves mysteries; it explores the psychology of its characters and the social issues hidden underneath. For fans of Just One Look, this show provides a comparable blend of captivating mystery and emotional richness. A program that leaves audiences uncertain until the final moment.

It is available on Prime Video.

5) Spiral

Still from Spiral (Image via BBC)

Spiral (2005-2020) is a French crime series that plunges deeply into the harsh realities of Paris' legal system. Referred to as Engrenages in France, the series chronicles a close group of police officers, attorneys, and magistrates as they maneuver through a maze of criminal activity, deceit, and ethical uncertainties. Every season reveals a new case, yet the true appeal lies in the characters' personal and professional challenges. Consider it a crucial chess match where each move carries significant repercussions.

The ensemble is outstanding. Caroline Proust portrays Captain Laure Berthaud, a resolute police officer known for her ability to stretch the rules. Philippe Duclos and Audrey Fleurot complete the cast, providing layered portrayals as an experienced judge and a clever but ethically adaptable attorney, respectively. The interaction among the characters is charged, causing the show’s procedural aspects to appear new and vibrant.

Fans were captivated by Spiral's gritty, unvarnished perspective on crime and justice. The show does not avoid the chaotic, frequently disconcerting truths of its universe. For fans of Just One Look, this show provides a comparable mix of complex storytelling and character-focused drama.

The series is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

6) District 31

Still from District 31 (Image via CBC)

District 31 (2016-2022) is a Canadian crime series that immerses audiences in the everyday operations of a Montreal police station. The concept of the show is simple yet impactful—every episode features the officers of Station 31 as they confront a variety of criminal cases, ranging from minor theft to serious investigations.

What differentiates it is its emphasis on the personal lives of the officers, merging procedural drama with character-focused narratives. Consider it a crime series that captures everyday life, but with an impact.

The ensemble cast is exceptional. Vincent-Guillaume Otis stars as Patrick Bissonnette, an experienced officer skilled at maintaining order within his team. Other significant contributors, such as Marc Fournier, add depth and genuine quality to their characters. The connection between the characters feels genuine, amplifying the show's emotional moments.

Viewers appreciated District 31 for its combination of toughness and compassion. The series goes beyond merely solving crimes; it explores the impact the work has on its characters. For fans of Just One Look, this series provides a comparable blend of intrigue and personal drama. A program that focuses equally on the individuals and the cases they tackle.

The show is available on ICI Tou.tv, a Canadian streaming service.

7) Lupin

Lupin (2021-present) is a contemporary take on the iconic French gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin. Based in Paris, the show follows Assane Diop, a genius of disguise and deception, who employs his cunning to seek revenge for the unjust imprisonment of his father. Imagine it as a game of cat and mouse, but with much higher stakes, with Assane always one step ahead. The story is a shrewd mix of thefts, family feuds, and social commentary, all presented in a chic, fast-paced manner.

Omar Sy excels as Assane, with charisma and aplomb in the role. His acting is captivating, and it's impossible to turn away. The supporting performances by Ludivine Sagnier and Clotilde Hesme add to the narrative, contrasting Assane's escapades against poignant emotional scenes.

Audiences tuned in to Lupin because of its witty writing and sophisticated style. The combination of suspense, humor, and emotion in the show sets it apart from the rest. For fans of Just One Look, this show provides the same combination of suspense and emotional involvement, wrapped up in a tidy binge-watching package.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

For fans of Just One Look, these seven shows deliver the same mix of mystery, tension, and character depth. From gritty crime dramas to stylish heists, each series offers a unique take on the genre. Perfect for those craving more twists, emotional stakes, and binge-worthy storytelling.

