The Åre Murders season 2 needs to happen as Hanna’s story isn’t over yet

Netflix's latest Swedish crime thriller The Åre Murders premiered on the platform on February 6, 2025, and left questions for there to be The Åre Murders season 2. Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg have directed the series, which is based on a screenplay by Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren. The five-episode series has been received well by viewers and critics alike.

The series focuses on two cases and follows a Stockholm police officer, Hanna, who is investigating murders in the small town of Åre. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"In a snowy town in Sweden, two detectives team up to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a teenage girl, a network of human traffickers, and devastating family secrets."

The Åre Murders star Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander and Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindskog in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, and Agnes Kittelsen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Åre Murders. Reader discretion is advised.

The Åre Murders season 2 could possibly answer what Hanna is really running from

In season 1 of The Åre Murders, two homicide cases shock the locals of the small town as viewers are transported viewers to the icy Swedish town of Åre. The first case is that of Amanda, a teenage girl, who vanished from a party at her friend's house. Amanda's disappearance is explored in the first three episodes of the show and are titled Hidden in Snow, Parts I, II, and III.

The episode saw Amanda looking distraught during the party and attempted to call her father to come and get her. However, because he was with Mira, the lady he was having an affair with, her father did not see the texts or get the call. When Amanda failed to come home the following morning, her mother called the police to ask for assistance.

Hanna, a Stockholm police officer who came to Åre to take a break from work, is introduced to the viewers on the night Amanda vanished. Despite wanting the break, she gets involved with the case after she learns about the missing girl. She joins forces with Daniel, a local police officer, and starts looking into it.

During the investigation, Daniel ran a background check on her and found out that she was under investigation for harassing a co-worker. Upon being confronted, Hanna denied being suspended and refused to comment on the investigation on her. The Åre Murders season 2 can reveal more about Hanna's background and why she left Stockholm.

The Åre Murders season 2 can present more cases from Viveca Sten's book series

The Åre Murders is based on a book series by Viveca Sten, a Nordic noir writer, and one of the executive producers of the series. The first season presented cases from two books, Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows.

The Åre Murders season 2 can present the cases from Sten's other books. The Swedish writer is famous for her ten-part Sandhamn Murders book series, which is also based in a small town and presents different murder cases.

Sten’s books have been published in more than 40 countries and have sold over 10 million copies. Her stories have been adapted into more films and series, and The Åre Murders season 2 can give them the unique rawness that Nordic noir is known for.

The show's ending leaves scope for The Åre Murders season 2

The show's final two episodes are about the investigation of the murder of Johan, whose dismembered body was found buried in the snow. Johan was a partner and co-founder of a business that specialized in organizing sporting events.

The local church held some land that Johan's company was leasing. It was also revealed that he was having an affair with Rebecka, the pastor's wife. Hanna learned that Ole, the pastor, mentally and physically abused Rebecka.

She removed Rebecka from Ole's home and placed her under police protection. However, obsessed with revenge, Ole kidnapped her after learning that Jonah, not him, was the biological father of Rebecka's baby.

Daniel shot Ole just as he was going to hit Rebecka in the head with a stone. It is later disclosed that Johan argued with his wife Marion the night before he passed away because he wanted to leave her and be with Rebecka.

Marion's teenage son Leo could not bear to watch his mother in such mental distress, so he killed Jonah with a shovel to aid her in his own way. Jonah's body was dumped on a railway track by Marion and Leo's father to help hide the crime.

The series ended with Hanna saving a guilt-driven Leo from killing himself. He was sent to juvenile detention for murder and his parents were charged with concealing the crime.

In the final scene, Hanna rang Daniel, but he did not answer and chose to spend time with his wife and daughter instead. Hanna stood on her balcony, looking over the town. This might be an indication that she has chosen her new life as an Åre cop and will become part of more such investigations in The Åre Murders season 2.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Åre Murders season 2 and other such films and shows on Netflix as the year unfolds.

