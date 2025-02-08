Why Netflix’s The Åre Murders is the perfect show to binge-watch? Reasons explored

Netflix’s latest Scandinavian crime drama, The Åre Murders, has quickly captured the attention of audiences, establishing itself as one of the most binge-worthy thrillers on the platform. Released on February 6, 2024, the Swedish series has already climbed Netflix’s trending charts.

The series proves that there is still a strong appetite for Nordic noir a subgenre known for its atmospheric settings, slow-burning mysteries, and deeply layered characters.

Adapted from the popular novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows by Viveca Sten, The Åre Murders follows Hanna Ahlander, a disgraced Stockholm police officer who retreats to her sister’s vacation home in Åre, only to find herself entangled in a local investigation.

When a teenage girl goes missing during the Lucia festival, Hanna joins forces with detective Daniel Lindkog to uncover dark secrets hidden beneath the town’s picturesque snow-covered landscape.

3 reasons to watch The Åre Murders

1) A mystery

One of the biggest draws of The Åre Murders is its tightly woven mystery. The show wastes no time in setting up its central case the disappearance of a young girl on the eve of Lucia, a Swedish holiday. From the first episode, the narrative moves at a brisk pace, with each episode delivering new twists and clues that keep viewers engaged.

Unlike many crime dramas that stretch out their mysteries over multiple seasons, The Åre Murders condenses its story into a five-episode limited series, making it an easy yet satisfying binge.

The investigation takes unexpected turns as Hanna and Daniel uncover links to human trafficking, deep-seated family secrets, and corruption within the town. The short episode format (ranging from 35 to 55 minutes per episode) ensures that the story remains sharp and focused, delivering consistent suspense without unnecessary filler.

If one enjoys crime shows that maintain a sense of urgency and intrigue, The Åre Murders is a perfect pick.

2) Atmospheric setting

Scandinavian crime dramas are renowned for their moody, immersive settings, and The Åre Murders is no exception. The show takes full advantage of its Swedish ski resort location, using snow-covered forests, isolated cabins, and misty roads to heighten the tension.

The contrast between the quaint, picture-perfect town and the dark, underlying crime plays a crucial role in creating a foreboding atmosphere.

The cinematography is visually striking, capturing the cold, harsh landscapes that mirror the show’s intense storyline. The quiet stillness of the town amplifies the feeling of isolation, making the unfolding mystery feel even more urgent.

For fans of Nordic noir classics like The Killing, The Bridge, or Netflix’s A Nearly Normal Family, The Åre Murders delivers that same chilling aesthetic and immersive world-building.

3) Complex characters

At the heart of The Åre Murders is Hanna Ahlander, played by Carla Sehn, a former Stockholm police officer whose personal and professional life has unraveled.

Her move to Åre is meant to be a temporary escape, but she soon finds herself drawn into a case that reignites her instincts as a detective. Hanna is a flawed yet determined character, and her emotional struggles add depth to the investigation.

Teaming up with her is Daniel Lindkog, played by Kardo Razzazi, a local detective who is initially reluctant to accept Hanna’s help. His skepticism of outsiders and his own challenges within the understaffed police department create a tense yet evolving partnership.

The dynamic between Hanna and Daniel adds an extra layer of complexity to the story, making their interactions just as compelling as the mystery itself.

The supporting cast also adds richness to the show, with townspeople harboring secrets that slowly unravel over the course of the investigation. Every character feels realistic and well-developed, making the stakes feel higher as Hanna and Daniel race against time to solve the case.

If fans looking for a show that promises intense storytelling in a short, bingeable format, The Åre Murders is well worth adding to your Netflix queue.

