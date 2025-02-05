What is The Åre Murders all about? Everything to know about the Netflix series

The Åre Murders, a Swedish crime thriller, premieres on Netflix on February 6, 2025. Based on Viveca Sten’s novel, the Nordic noir series follows a suspended Stockholm police officer who visits her sister’s vacation home in the Åre ski resort.

On Lucia's icy night, a young woman disappears, and she teams up with local officer Daniel Lindskog to investigate. Set against Åre’s stunning, snow-covered landscape, the series explores trust, isolation, and human relationships in a suspenseful, action-packed story.

When and where to watch The Åre Murders?

The Åre Murders will be available exclusively on Netflix starting February 6, 2025.

Region Release Date Release Time (Local) Pacific Standard Time February 5, 2025 12 AM PST Mountain Standard Time February 5, 2025 1 AM MST Central Standard Time February 5, 2025 2 AM CST Eastern Standard Time February 5, 2025 3 AM EST Greenwich Mean Time February 5, 2025 8 AM GMT Central European Time February 5, 2025 9 AM CET Eastern European Time February 5, 2025 10 AM EET Indian Standard Time February 6, 2025 1:30 PM IST Japan Standard Time February 6, 2025 4 PM JST Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 6, 2025 6 PM AEDT

As part of Netflix's commitment to providing diverse international content, viewers can expect high-quality production values and engaging storytelling typical of Nordic noir. Subscribers can watch all episodes at once, allowing for binge-watching or leisurely viewing at their own pace.

What is The Åre Murders about?

This drama series is adapted from two of Viveca Sten's novels: Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows. In the series, the plot unfolds with Hanna Ahlander, dealing with her inner turmoil, who was sent to Åre to be under suspension. This woman then stumbled upon a case involving the mystery disappearance of one young woman there.

There exists an undermanned local police station, and reluctant officer Daniel Lindskog lets Hanna join the crime investigation. This also takes them deep into the dark secrets beneath a serene town's surface. The series would capture the true essence of Nordic noir in its atmospheric setting and complex moral characters.

The Åre Murders blends thriller elements with deep emotions for a fresh take on the genre. The makers emphasize authenticity in both character development and Åre’s stunning landscapes.

Cast and Production Details

The cast of The Åre Murders includes Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander and Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindskog. Sehn appeared in Love & Anarchy and Sjukt, while Razzazi was in The Abyss and Rheingold. Their interesting performances will, therefore, be enriching to the characters as they fight personal problems with the mystery unfolding.

The Åre Murders boasts a cast along with the production crew responsible for the show. The screenwriters of this story are Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren, from Viveca Sten's books. It is directed by Joakim Eliasson, known for his works, including Gåsmamman, and Alain Darborg, who is famous for Red Dot.

Production has been handed by the expertise of Brita H Lundqvist at SF Studios. They intend to convey the charm of Sten's novels in the series. A good amount of shooting was done in Åre, where beautiful ski slopes and the local architecture will be added to the film to make the story more real. The executive production team is composed of Tim King, Susann Billberg-Rydholm, and Viveca Sten.

Some of the scenes have been shot in Stockholm to help establish Hanna's past. The production team had to contend with winter conditions, but they were able to create a visually engaging experience that fit the themes of the series.

Watch The Åre Murders on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

