Where was The Åre Murders filmed? Filming locations and other details explored

The Åre Murders is a Swedish crime drama that premiered on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the show, after her partner leaves her and she gets suspended from her job in Stockholm, police officer Hanna Ahlander moves to her sister's vacation home in the ski resort town of Åre.

While Hanna struggles to adjust to her life in Åre, a young girl disappears on the eve of the Swedish holiday. Luckily for Hanna, the local police station is understaffed which leaves Officer Daniel Lindskog no option but to have her on the case unofficially.

As the case intensifies, trust becomes a key factor between the two officers amidst personal and professional struggles.

The atmosphere of the filming locations for The Åre Murders added to its overall allure. The noir elements and the winter landscape of Åre provided the backdrop for the investigation scenes while some other scenes were shot in the city of Stockholm.

Trending

Where was The Åre Murders filmed?

A still from The Åre Murders (Image via Netflix Nordic)

The Åre Murders is primarily filmed in Åre, which is located in Jämtland County, Sweden. The eerie beauty of snowy landscapes and winding ski slopes of the location amplified the show's dark and mysterious atmosphere. Filmed primarily during the winter months, the series perfectly captured the region's snow-covered scenery.

The elegant waterfronts, medieval old town streets in Gamla Stan, and sleek Scandinavian architecture of Stockholm serve as the backdrop for Hanna's city life.

The contrast between her life in the urban city and the remote town of Åre highlights her personal and professional struggles. Filming took place in 2024 and the production crew worked on location in these places which makes the show's visuals striking and authentic.

Cast of The Åre Murders

The Åre Murders stars Love & Anarchy actor Carla Sehn as Hanna, a police officer from Stockholm. Sehn also stars in the Netflix series Anxious People.

Kardo Razzazi stars as the seasoned local detective, Daniel. Razzazi has appeared in several productions like Peacemaker (2020), Rheingold (2022), and The Abyss (2023).

Other members of the cast are:

Freddie Mosten Jacob as Amanda, a 17-year-old girl

Fredrik Söderholm as Lasse, Amanda’s teacher

Frida Argento as Ebba, Amanda’s best friend

Henrik Norlén as Harald, Amanda's father

Sofia Ledarp as Lena, Amanda’s mother

Charlie Gustafsson as Anton, a young officer

Francisco Sobrado as Raffe, a seasoned officer

Direction and production

The show is based on the novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows by Swedish author Viveca Sten. These two novels are part of Sten's Åre Murders book series.

A Swedish TV series titled The Sandhamm Murders is also based on one of Sten's other book series. The show has been gracing the small screens of Sweden for 10 seasons now.

Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren wrote the Nordic Noir genre series, and Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg have directed it. Further, it is produced by Brita H Lundqvist for SF Studios, Sweden's largest production house.

This studio is also one of the producers behind Tom Hanks' 2022 comedy-drama film A Man Called Otto.

For interested viewers, The Åre Murders is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback