What is The Åre Murders all about? Everything to know about the Netflix series

The Åre Murders is set to premiere globally on Netflix on February 6, 2025, bringing Viveca Sten’s bestselling crime novels to the screen. The series follows Hanna Ahlander, a police officer from Stockholm, who finds herself suspended from duty and dealing with a recent breakup. Seeking refuge, she moves into her sister’s vacation home in Åre, a town known for its scenic landscapes.

The series features a cast led by Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander and Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindskog, with supporting performances by Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, and Agnes Kittelsen, among others.

Directed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg, the screenplay for The Åre Murders is by Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren, with cinematography by Nea Asphäll and Benjam Orre. The show produced by Brita H Lundqvist for SF Studios, has Tim King, Susann Billberg-Rydholm, and Viveca Sten as executive producers.

Trending

Based on Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows, The Åre Murders adapts Sten’s popular books on crime fiction, which has been published in over 40 countries and has sold more than 10 million copies.

Release schedule and viewing options of The Åre Murders explored

The Åre Murders is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on February 6, 2025. at 12 am Pacific Standard Time (PST). Here is a time-wise release schedule for different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time Los Angeles (PST) February 6, 2025 12 am New York (EST) February 6, 2025 3 am London (GMT) February 6, 2025 8 am Paris (CET) February 6, 2025 9 am India (IST) February 6, 2025 1:30 pm Tokyo (JST) February 6, 2025 5 pm Sydney (AEDT) February 6, 2025 7 pm

Netflix has updated its international pricing for various subscription plans. The platform currently offers three main plans: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. In the U.S., Standard with Ads now costs $7.99 per month, Standard is priced at $17.99, and Premium at $24.99.

In the UK, Standard with Ads costs £4.99, Standard is £10.99, and Premium is £17.99. Netflix cites increased content investment as the reason for these changes. Prices vary by country based on licensing agreements and market conditions. Users can check the latest rates on Netflix’s official website.

The Åre Murders: What to expect

The Åre Murders is a Scandinavian crime drama that follows Hanna Ahlander, as she tries to adjust to her new circumstances in Åre. She becomes involved in the case of a missing young woman who vanishes on the night of Lucia.

With the local police force stretched thin, Officer Daniel Lindskog reluctantly teams up with Hanna to investigate. As they navigate personal and professional challenges, trust between them becomes a key question.

As Hanna and Daniel search for answers, a severe blizzard intensifies the urgency of their mission. With few leads apart from a scarf in the snow, the case becomes more complex, revealing something far more dangerous than they had anticipated.

Beyond its crime narrative, the series explores resilience, trust, and the emotional toll of uncertainty. Åre’s harsh but visually striking landscape adds to the unfolding story. SF Studios, the production company behind the adaptation, aimed to retain the core of Sten’s novels while translating their suspense and character-driven storytelling to television.

More about The Åre Murders

The synopsis for the series on IMDb reads:

"A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work."

The Åre Murders was primarily filmed in Åre, Sweden, aligning with the setting of Viveca Sten’s novels. The production team used the natural surroundings of the ski resort town to create an authentic and visually striking backdrop for the series.

Key locations featured in the show include Åre’s ski slopes, local hotels and chalets, and the town centre. Some scenes were also filmed in Stockholm to provide context for Hanna Ahlander’s background.

Filming in winter presented challenges, requiring specialized equipment to capture Åre’s landscape.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback