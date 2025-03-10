7 best TV thrillers to stream on Prime Video in March 2025

Amazon Prime Video was launched worldwide in 2016, and has been host to a variety of movies and shows, including originals that are produced by Amazon.

The platform publishes a variety of content regularly, including comedies, dramas, documentary-style movies, and shows. The following list is all about the various thrillers viewers can stream in March 2025 on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This list is made purely based on the author's opinions.

John Wick, Knives Out, and five more exciting thrillers to stream on Prime Video

1) John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves in a poster for John Wick. (Image via ThunderRoad Pictures)

John Wick is an action-packed thriller created by Derek Kolstad, and stars Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist and Alfie Allen in lead roles. The full franchise includes four movies so far, and an Amazon Original show titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The story follows John, an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement when the son of a mafia boss kills a puppy gifted to him by his late wife.

What follows next from John is focus, commitment, and sheer will, as he unearths his old life, and begins tracking down the person who wrongs him during his grief. The entire series is available on Prime Video, and viewers who enjoy thrillers will find this movie to be a memorable addition to their list.

2) Knives Out (2019)

Daniel Craig in a poster for Knives Out. ( Image via Lionsgate)

Written, directed and produced by Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a mystery film led by lead actors Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, alongside others. The movie was renewed for a sequel in 2022, with the title Glass Onion. Released in 2019, this movie revolves around the death of a bestselling author, and private detective Benoit Blanc, played by Craig, is assigned to look into it.

His initial assessment is that the death is a murder, sparking a series of investigative events where the author's close family is suspected. The movie follows a classic whodunit format, orbiting close to Agatha Christie's stories. Fans of murder mysteries will love this movie for its thrilling story, available on Prime Video.

3) American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale in a poster for American Psycho. (Image via Lionsgate)

American Psycho is a cult classic satirical horror thriller starring Christian Bale in the lead role alongside Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas and more. The movie is inspired directly from the 1991 book written by Bret Easton Ellis. Released in 2000, the movie follows Patrick Bateman, an investment banker played by Bale, who is obsessed about his appearance and social status.

Throughout the movie, he is shown to have violent tendencies rooted in his desire and jealousy of his colleague's successes. He is investigated for a murder by Donald Kimball, played by Dafoe, and he commits a series of murders after that. This movie is a hit with viewers who enjoy horror, and they can stream it now on Prime Video.

4) Seven (1995)

A poster for Seven, a crime thriller starring Brad Pitt. (Image via Warner Bros.)

Seven is a crime thriller directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Walker. It stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in leading roles along with Gwyneth Paltrow. The story follows two detectives, William Somerset and David Mills, played by Freeman and Pitt, who are tasked with solving crimes in a chaotic city. Throughout the film, they uncover murders committed based on the seven deadly sins.

Portrayed to be of contrasting personalities, the two detectives chase after a John Doe, who leaves messages including the sins they represent. This movie, available on Prime Video, is another must-watch for fans of classic thriller movies with plot twists.

5) Alone (2020)

A poster for Alone. (Image via Picture Works)

Directed by John Hyams, Alone is a psychological thriller starring Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald. The story, written by Mattias Olsson, follows Jessica, played by Willcox, who encounters a hostile driver while relocating cities. After evading him once, he continues to appear before her numerous times before he drugs and kidnaps her, keeping her captive in his cabin.

Throughout the film, Jessica attempts to escape him, but he keeps following her around, leaving behind destruction and murder in order to get to her. The film is a nail-biting thriller, available on Prime Video, and fans of the genre will find it memorable.

6) The Lighthouse (2019)

Willem Dafoe, and Robert Pattinson in a poster for The Lighthouse. (Image via A24)

The Lighthouse is another psychological thriller directed and written by Robert Eggers, and released in 2019 under A24 productions. The film was shot in black-and-white, with a 1:19:1 aspect ratio, and based in the 1890s. The story follows Ephraim Winslow and Thomas Wake, played by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, who are paired as lighthouse keepers.

Their assignment is a four-week stint on an isolated island off the coast of New England, Canada. Throughout the film, they get to know each other and uncover dark secrets while getting drunk after their rations are depleted. For fans of A24 and psychological thrillers, this is a worthwhile watch on Prime Video.

7) Blow the Man Down (2019)

A poster for Blow the Man Down. (Image via Amazon Studios)

A black comedy thriller, Blow the Man Down is directed and written by Bridget Cole and Danielle Krudy. Produced by Amazon Studios, it stars Mogran Saylor and Sophie Lowe in lead roles alongside others. The story follows two sisters, Priscilla and Mary Connolly, played by Lowe and Saylor, who are grieving the loss of their mother.

The film begins with them realizing their late mother took out a loan they cannot repay. As Mary leaves a bar after a few drinks with a new friend, she finds suspicious things in his car, and crashes it when he caresses her leg. Throughout the film, the sisters try to get by a crime with the help of their family. Fans of dark comedy will love this thriller and its depiction of strong friendships, available to stream on Prime Video.

Apart from these titles, some more thrillers available to stream on Prime Video in March 2025 are The Joker, The Black Phone, My Son and The Beekeeper.

