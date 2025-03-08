7 crime thrillers to watch if you liked Bogota: City of the Lost

Bogota: City of the Lost is a 2024 film that transports viewers to the world of Bogotá, Colombia's perilous underbidders. Led by Song Joong-ki as Guk-hee, the Netflix project follows a South Korean immigrant who arrives in Colombia in the 1990s with aspirations of a better life. Instead of seeking stability, he finds himself enmeshed in the city's brutal black economy, where survival necessitates tough choices.

Bogota: City of the Lost catches the reality of crime and power conflicts in an alien environment with action, emotions, and a high-stakes storyline. Here are seven criminal thrillers with equally compelling stories and characters.

More crime thrillers like Bogota: City of the Lost

1) Sicario (2015)

The cast of Sicario at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Denis Villeneuve's criminal thriller Sicario explores the war on narcotics at the U.S.-Mexico border. Emily Blunt's character, an idealistic FBI agent, joins a covert task team headed by an enigmatic agent (Benicio del Toro). As she gets more involved, she discovers the blurring of the boundaries between corruption and justice.

Like Bogota: City of the Lost, Sicario offers an honest and unvarnished view of crime and survival in a dangerous setting. The film offers a riveting experience with its brilliant action scenes and eerie score.

2) Narcos (2015–2017)

Examining the ascent and fall of the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar (portrayed by Wagner Moura) and the Medellín Cartel, Narcos presents the terrible reality of the Colombian cocaine trade and law enforcement's unrelenting search for justice. The Netflix original series is a combination of fictional and historical events.

Bogota: City of the Lost fans will value Narcos for its exploration of the realm of crime, power conflicts, and the fallout from ambition. Viewers are kept captivated from beginning to end by the series' thorough narrative and passionate performances by the lead actors.

3) City of God (2002)

City of God (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

City of God is a crime thriller set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. The film is about two boys growing up in a society ruled by organized crime and violence. One begins as a photographer (Alexandre Rodrigues) but ends up as a nasty mobster.

Like Bogota: City of the Lost, this film eloquently illustrates the grim realities of a society in peril, where choices determine fate. The movie is a definite must-see due to its unique story, intense action, and emotional depth.

4) Gomorrah (2015–2021)

Based on Roberto Saviano's best-selling book, Gomorrah is an Italian crime series that centers on the story of Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore) as he explores the ruthless world of the Camorra, a potent mafia gang in Naples. From aspirational foot soldiers to formidable crime lords, the show tracks several players in the company as they negotiate betrayals, power conflicts, and fatal rivalries.

Like Bogota: City of the Lost, Gomorrah explores ordered crime in a realistic, brutal manner. It depicts the terrible results of a life motivated by crime rather than glamorizing violence.

5) The Departed (2006)

The Departed (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

The Departed by Martin Scorsese is a crime thriller bursting with tension and unexpected turns. While a spy (Matt Damon) covertly advances through the police hierarchy, the movie centers on an undercover cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) breaking into a violent gang in Boston. The stakes rise as both men search for one another's identities, which leads to an explosive conclusion.

Like Bogota: City of the Lost, The Departed centers on devotion, treachery, and the expenses of a double life. Fans of crime thrillers should check out the movie because of its gripping storyline and superb acting performances.

6) Elite Squad (2007)

Elite Squad is a Brazilian crime thriller that offers a view of law enforcement's fight against organized crime in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. The film confronts corruption within the ranks, while a dedicated police team led by Roberto Nascimento (Wagner Moura) takes on the task of eliminating drug lords.

Similar to Bogota: City of the Lost, Elite Squad highlights the tension between morality and power in a society where crime is pervasive. Its violent realism and quick-paced action make for a provocative and exciting viewing.

7) ZeroZeroZero (2020)

ZeroZeroZero (Image via Amazon Prime)

ZeroZeroZero follows a worldwide cocaine shipment from Mexico to its ultimate location in Italy. The crime thriller reveals the convoluted network of drug cartels, dishonest bureaucrats, and violent battles along the route. It has a multi-layered story spanning several nations.

ZeroZeroZero's realistic, gloomy portrayal of the drug trade and its broad repercussions should appeal to Bogota: City of the Lost's fans.

Bogota: City of the Lost is available for online streaming on Netflix.

