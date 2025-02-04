Bogota: City of the Lost review: Is the Netflix crime thriller worth watching?

Netflix recently released Bogota: City of the Lost, a South Korean crime thriller that takes viewers into immigrant survival and underground dealings in Colombia. Directed by Kim Seong-je and starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-joon, and Kwon Hae-hyo, the film had its theatrical debut on December 31, 2024, following its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October.

Despite its promising premise, the film struggles to break free from conventional crime-drama tropes, making it somewhat predictable.

DISCLAIMER: The opinions and views expressed in this movie review belong solely to the author.

Set in the late 1990s, the story follows Guk-hee (played by Song Joong-ki), a young man who relocates to Bogotá with his family after the Asian financial crisis. Hoping for a better future, he finds himself in a brutal struggle for survival.

Working under Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae-hyo), a key figure in the Korean Merchants' Association, Guk-hee gradually gets entangled in illegal trade, starting with smuggling clothing. His quick thinking and determination catch the attention of Soo-yeong, a customs broker, who presents him with an even riskier opportunity. As Guk-hee navigates the dangerous landscape of crime and betrayal, his ambition propels him forward, but at a heavy cost.

Bogota: City of the Lost: Film offers a fresh backdrop but falls into familiar patterns

Bogota: City of the Lost offers a fresh backdrop by placing a Korean crime saga in Colombia, but it falls into familiar genre patterns. The narrative is reminiscent of classic crime dramas, with power struggles, betrayals, and strategic alliances shaping it. While there are moments of dark humor and social commentary, the execution leaves something to be desired.

The protagonist’s transformation from an underdog to a powerful figure lacks emotional depth, making it difficult for the audience to fully invest in his journey.

Song Joong-ki delivers a restrained performance, portraying Guk-hee as a quiet observer who seizes opportunities when they arise. While his subdued approach adds realism to the character, it also contributes to the film’s lack of emotional engagement.

Lee Hee-joon brings charisma to his role, injecting energy into scenes that might otherwise feel dull. The supporting cast does a commendable job, but the film does not fully utilize its talented ensemble.

Visually, Bogota: City of the Lost steers clear of the usual yellow-tinted cinematography often associated with Latin American settings in Hollywood films. The attention to detail in production design and period-accurate costumes is commendable, helping to establish the film’s atmosphere.

The pacing in the first half is effective, balancing tension with storytelling. However, as the film progresses, it loses momentum, relying on repetitive conflicts and lacking the dramatic weight needed to leave a lasting impression.

While Bogota: City of the Lost presents an intriguing premise, it does not bring anything new to the table. The narrative follows a predictable trajectory, and despite strong performances, the characters do not develop in a way that makes their struggles deeply compelling.

For fans of crime dramas, Bogota: City of the Lost might be a worthwhile watch, but for those looking for a gripping and fresh take on the genre, it falls short.

