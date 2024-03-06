10 best murder mystery animes that you should watch

Murder mystery animes provide some of the most thrilling experiences and there is an array of versatile options in this genre. Fans of suspense, intrigue, and plot twists will find murder mystery animes very appealing. This genre will surely keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Here are 10 of the best murder mystery animes that feature bizarre crimes, unexpected killers, and quirky detectives. From classic locked room murders to futuristic cyber crimes, there is something for every murder mystery fan.

Top 10 murder mystery animes to add to your watchlist

1) The File of Young Kindaichi

The File of Young Kindaichi (Image via Toei Animation)

Kindaichi is a classic murder mystery anime franchise spanning numerous TV series, films, and specials. The story follows amateur sleuth Hajime Kindaichi as he solves various grisly murders, usually involving locked room mysteries, mass killings, and intricate, Rube Goldberg-esque death traps.

Some standout stories include The Opera House Murders, The Undying Butterflies, and Murder on the Titanic. With its eccentric characters, impressive deductions, and gruesome crime scenes, Kindaichi is a must-see for murder mystery buffs.

2) Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the longest-running anime franchises, Detective Conan follows teenager Shinichi Kudou. Shinichi was transformed into a child after being forced to ingest an experimental poison.

Under the alias Conan Edogawa, Shinichi continues to solve difficult murder cases while secretly assisting the police and searching for the criminal organization responsible for shrinking him. With over 900 anime episodes and counting, Detective Conan features an array of murder mysteries.

Some of the best mysteries include the Sunflowers of Inferno case spanning multiple episodes and the confrontation with the elusive black organization sniper, Chianti.

3) Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Satoru Fujinuma has a unique ability—he involuntarily gets sent a few minutes back in time when a tragedy is about to occur, allowing him to prevent it. When his mother is murdered by an unknown assailant, Satoru gets sent 18 years into the past, to his elementary school days.

He then decides to save his classmate Kayo Hinazuki, believing that preventing her murder may also save his mother in the future. Erased is a thrilling murder mystery centered around saving Kayo from her imminent abduction and murder.

As Satoru races against time to uncover the killer’s identity, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats with the show’s dramatic twists and turns before the shocking truth is finally revealed.

4) B: The Beginning

B: The Beginning (Image via Production I.G)

In a futuristic island nation Cremona, royal investigator Keith Flick reopens a stalled murder case where victims are found encased in steel frames. With the help of intelligent AI assistant Olivia and reckless motorcycle rider Koku, Keith dives into the mystery behind the murderer nicknamed “Killer B”.

This Netflix original anime boasts gorgeous cyberpunk visuals and an intriguing cat-and-mouse game between Keith and Killer B. The systematic clues left behind at each crime scene also allow viewers to play detective and deduce the killer’s motives and next moves.

5) Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Anime legend Naoki Urasawa is renowned for his mystery and suspense series. One of his most critically acclaimed works is Monster, about brain surgeon Kenzo Tenma whose life enters turmoil after saving the life of a sociopathic young boy, Johan Liebert. Years later, Tenma must track down the elusive Johan who begins committing a string of murders across Germany.

With its mature storyline centered around the mystery behind Johan’s traumatic past and psychology, Monster is often described as the anime version of a gritty crime novel. Viewers are left to figure out Johan’s motives and ultimate goal as Tenma pursues him.

6) Gosick

Gosick (Image via Bones)

Set in a fictional European country during the 1920s, Gosick follows eccentric detective prodigy Victorique and her assistant Kazuya as they solve mysteries for their fellow students at the Saint Marguerite Academy. From stolen treasures to ghost ships, each case requires Victorique’s sharp intellect and deductive reasoning to crack.

Viewers are treated to some clever mystery plotlines across Gosick’s 24 episodes as Victorique unravels the secrets behind each puzzle using historical context and other subtle clues. The odd supernatural case also gets thrown in such as the werewolf murder mystery featured towards the end.

7) The Perfect Insider

The Perfect Insider (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When professor Sohei Saikawa and his student Moe Nishinosono get invited by Dr. Shiki Magata to her isolated research lab, they arrive hoping to interview the genius computer scientist considered one of the world’s greatest living minds.

But when a murder occurs inside her locked lab which was inaccessible to outsiders, Sohei and Moe must figure out how the killer managed to strike and escape. As more details behind Dr. Magata’s enigmatic life and past experiments come to light, the mystery only deepens.

The Perfect Insider offers a futuristic take on a classic locked room murder mystery as the truth behind the baffling crime is slowly peeled back layer by layer.

8) Heaven’s Memo Pad

Heaven’s Memo Pad (Image via J.C.Staff)

After his father’s death, Narumi Fujishima moves to an isolated town where he meets the NEET Detective Agency—a group of eccentric young outcasts who provide their services as “researchers”. Together with the NEET Detective Agency’s most talented member Alice, Narumi soon becomes involved in investigating a mysterious double suicide case.

As Narumi enters Alice’s strange world he learns more about her unique skills which seem almost supernatural. Heaven’s Memo Pad puts an intriguing twist on the murder mystery genre with the odd dynamic between Narumi and Alice leading to some unpredictable cases and outcomes.

9) Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Lazy high schooler Houtarou Oreki prefers to conserve energy whenever possible to avoid wasting effort. But when his sister asks him to join the Classic Literature Club to help them solve a strange mystery, Houtarou’s innate deductive skills and attention to detail get unexpectedly sparked.

Together with fellow club member Eru Chitanda whose catchphrase “I’m curious!” drives them into new mysteries, they soon try unraveling the odd occurrences happening around their school.

While not an outright murder mystery series, Hyouka excels at crafting intricate puzzles and enigmas around its central cast with satisfying conclusions. The engaging character dynamics coupled with the intriguing mysteries make Hyouka a delightful watch for fans of lighter mystery anime.

10) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a dystopian future where a citizen's likelihood of committing crimes is constantly monitored by the Sibyl System, Inspector Akane Tsunemori and her Enforcers track down cunning criminals who manage to avoid detection. Each case holds deeper secrets about the true nature of the Sibyl System.

As Akane and her team pursue increasingly complex cases, philosophical debates arise questioning the morality of judging a person's criminal tendency rather than their actions. The intricate crimes and unpredictable villains, coupled with the thought-provoking themes, make Psycho-Pass an engrossing watch for fans of sci-fi mystery thrillers.

In conclusion, murder mysteries are always exciting additions to any anime fan’s watch list. As the above series demonstrates, anime takes the much-loved murder mystery genre and infuses it with creative premises ranging from classic whodunits to supernatural thrills to futuristic cyber crimes.

