Psycho-Pass season 4: Will the popular psychological thriller be renewed for a fourth installment? Explained

Following the release of the third installment, fans have been anticipating the announcement of Psycho-Pass season 4. Given the long wait since the release of season 3, many fans have begun to wonder if a fourth season is even in the works.

Psycho-Pass follows the story of Akane Tsunemori, a rookie inspector in a world where all criminals are punished as per the measured biometrics of a unit called Crime Coefficient. As Akane slowly gets accustomed to her role, she starts questioning the system and tries to get to its roots.

Psycho-Pass season 4 has a high chance of coming out

Akane Tsunemori as seen in Psycho-Pass Movie Providence (Image via Production I.G)

While it has been nearly four years since Psycho-Pass season 3 got released, fans can still expect the anime to be renewed for a fourth season. There are several anime series that have released their sequel seasons after nearly half a decade. So, fans do not need to worry about the fact that the fourth season hasn't been announced till now.

Moreover, it isn't like the anime studio Production I.G has been sitting idle with the series, as they only recently released Psycho-Pass Movie: Providence. Thus, it is evident that the anime studio does consider the series to be profitable.

Shinya Kogami as seen in Psycho-Pass Movie Providence (Image via Production I.G)

Production I.G currently has several anime under its belt. Some of the ones that are set to release later include Kaiju No. 8 and Haikyuu!! Final. In addition, the studio's most recent release, Heavenly Delusion, was also a hit, which means that it could receive a sequel season.

Thus, considering that the studio has only recently released Psycho-Pass Movie: Providence, there is a good chance that Psycho-Pass season 4 could be announced in the latter half of the year.

When can fans expect Psycho-Pass season 4 to be released?

Akane Tsunemori as seen in Psycho-Pass Movie Providence (Image via Production I.G)

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector was released back in 2020. Following that, Psycho-Pass Movie: Providence came out recently. Considering the three-year gap between the two movies, fans can expect Psycho-Pass season 4 to also be released after a similar delay.

However, with anime's increasing popularity, many studios have begun outsourcing their work to release their series quicker. If Production I.G decides to do the same with Psycho-Pass, fans can expect the fourth season to be released sometime around 2025 and 2026.

What to expect from Psycho-Pass season 4?

Ignatov and Shindo as seen in Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

Unlike many other anime, Psycho-Pass isn't adapted from a manga but is an original story created by authors and screenwriters. As a result, there is no way to tell if Psycho-Pass even has enough content for a sequel season. Fans will thus have to rely on the anime studio's announcements to learn if a sequel season is set to be released or not.

At the end of Psycho-Pass First Inspector, Akane Tsunemori was seen contacting Shindo and Ignatov. There is a good chance that in the upcoming season, she, as an Enforcer, will join the two detectives on a mission. As such, fans will have to wait for more information to be released.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.