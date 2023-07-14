Where to watch Psycho-Pass Providence? Release dates, tickets, and more

Psycho-Pass Providence has recently got the entire fanbase excited since it has been a few years the series has released any content. Following the movie's premiere in Japan, on May 12, 2023, to a good reception from the audience, Psycho-Pass Providence will now observe an international release..

Thanks to Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll, the movie will be accessible to select regions in the west. Furthermore, PVR Cinemas will also be bringing in this film to their theaters in India, who have witnessed overwhelming response from fans after premiering several anime movies. Meanwile, early screening of Pyscho-Pass Providence has already taken place on July 14 in certain regions.

Psycho-Pass Providence will be released throughout July and August depending upon the region

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



🍿 SHOWTIMES: PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is now in theaters across the US and Canada! Where will you be watching from? Let us know in the replies.🍿 SHOWTIMES: got.cr/PPProvidence-tw

As stated earlier, the movie has already been theatrically released in Japan. Recently, Psycho-Pass Providence has begun screenings in Australia, USA, Canada, Ireland, and Great Britain. So, fans who may have missed the earlier screenings and want to see the upcoming ones can book the tickets on the official website of the movie - www.psychopass-providence.com. However, this is only limited to the aforementioned regions.

Psycho-Pass Providence has been made available in these countries owing to the collaboration with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures. As per show dates mentioned on the website, the screening will happen for a period of one week, i.e., from July 14 to July 20, 2023, in Canada and the USA.

Fans living in Montreal can watch Psycho-Pass Providence in the following theater complexes:

Cinema Cineplex Forum et VIP

Starcite Montreal Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP Cinemas

Cinema Cineplex Laval

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

Starcite Gatineau Cinemas

Landmark Theatre Kanata

Cineplex Odeon Sainte-Foy Cinemas

Le Clap

A still from Psycho-Pass Providence (Image via Production I.G.)

Additionally, the movie is set to release on August 2, 2023, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as per Crunchyroll. Phillippines and Singapore will screen the movie on July 26 and July 27, respectively. Meanwhile, India will theatrically release this movie from July 28 onwards. The movie will be screened by PVR Cinemas, who have also screened a host of anime films in the recent past.

Aside from that, the movie will hit the big screens in Indonesia on August 4. Finally, Spain and Germany will screen the movie on August 18 and August 29, respectively. All the aforementioned dates have been provided by Crunchyroll News and IMDb.

The plot of Psycho-Pass Providence

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



Tickets for showings in the US and Canada go on sale tomorrow.



READ MORE: Step into a dystopian world where justice and morality blur. PSYCHO-PASS: Providence heads to theaters worldwide beginning next month.Tickets for showings in the US and Canada go on sale tomorrow.READ MORE: got.cr/PPProvidenceDu…

The story is set in 2118, and it’s January. Akane Tsunemori, who is the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, is notified of an incident that took place on a foreign vessel.

Professor Milicia Stronskaya’s body was found, and a group named the Peacebreakers were the perpetrators of this heinous act. This is a paramilitary group, and their reason for targeting this person is a research paper titled “Stronskaya Document.” Akane Tsunemori pairs up with an old friend - Shinya Kogami to solve this case.

As they attempt to uncover the truth behind the targeting, the case’s actual magnitude is revealed, which was far bigger than they had anticipated since the contents of the Stronskaya Document and could jeopardize the very foundation of Japan’s governance. As Akane dives deeper into this case, she realizes the effect this document can have on the SIBYL system.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.