Psycho-Pass Providence Anime Film reveals Indian release date

On Friday, July 7, the official Twitter account of Sony Pictures India announced that the Psycho-Pass Providence film was set to be released in India on July 28, 2023. The film was initially released on May 12, following which it is now being released in India.

The original Psycho-Pass anime was released in 2012, following which the franchise released several other anime and movies. The latest anime was Psycho-Pass 3, which had eight episodes of one-hour duration. After that, the upcoming film is the latest addition to the franchise.

Psycho-Pass Providence film set to release in India in July 2023

As per the announcement made by Sony Pictures India's Twitter page, the Psycho-Pass Providence anime film is set to be released in India on Friday, July 28, 2023. This announcement also included a trailer.

As evident from the trailer, the film is set to see Akane Tsunemori reunite with Shinya Kogami as both team up to take down a group known as Peacebreakers.

The company also confirmed that the anime film was set to be released with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Moreover, they are planning to get as many screens as possible for the movie. The list of screening locations will be released soon before the film's release.

Staff and cast of the film

Shinya Kogami in Psycho-Pass Providence Anime Film (Image via Production I.G)

The Psycho-Pass Providence anime film sees Naoyoshi Siotani return to direct the anime film. Series scriptwriter Makoto Fukami and character designer and chief animation director Naoyuki Onda also returned for the movie. However, Makoto wasn't alone, as Tow Ubukata joined him as a scriptwriter while also being credited for the movie's composition.

Other returning staff for the movie include Makiko Suzuki as the color key artist, GEMBA for the 3D CGI, and Eiji Arai as the director of photography. Meanwhile, Shūichi Kusamori reprised his position as art director, and Yoshinori Murakami returned as editor. As for the film's music, Yugo Kanno composed it, while Yoshikazu Iwanami did the sound direction.

The movie's theme song, Alexithymia Spare, has been performed by Ling Tosite Sigure. Meanwhile, the ending theme song, Tōjisha, is performed by EGOIST.

What is Psycho-Pass Providen film's plot?

Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass Providence Anime Film (Image via Production I.G)

In January 2118, after becoming the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori received a report of an incident involving a foreign vessel. The group behind this event was known as the Peacebreakers. They were after some important documents, known as the “Stronskaya Document.”

For this mission, Tsunemori reunited with his former partner, Shinya Kogami. Given that the information in the documents could shake up the Japanese government, the duo tried to act quickly. However, the entire incident only escalated with time.

The Psycho-Pass Providence anime film is set to be released in India on Friday, July 28, 2023.

