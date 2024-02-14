New Detective Conan anime film previews theme song in new PV

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 saw entertainment company TOHO release a new trailer for the upcoming new Detective Conan anime film, which is the 27th movie in the franchise’s history. The promotional video revealed and previewed the theme song for the upcoming film, which is set to open in Japanese theaters on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The new Detective Conan anime film is fully entitled Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michisirube, which translates to Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars. The film will mark the second theatrical release for the franchise this year, with the first being a separate compilation film entitled Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief. This compilation film opened in Japanese theaters on Friday, January 5.

The new Detective Conan anime film will not only mark the 27th overall in franchise history, but continue the franchise’s streak of releasing a new anime film nearly every April month since 1997. The lone exception to the streak is April 2020, which saw that year’s film delayed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.

27th Detective Conan anime film set to feature music from AIKO for theme song

As mentioned above, the latest trailer for the 27th Detective Conan anime film in the franchise’s history revealed and previewed the movie’s theme song. The song will be entitled “Soshi Soai,” which translates to “Mutual Love,” and will be performed by AIKO. AIKO is likely best known as the voice behind the theme song for the beloved and wildly popular A Silent Voice anime film.

The upcoming film for the franchise has a tough act to follow in the form of the 26th movie, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine). The film sold 2.17 million tickets to earn 3.14 billion yen (roughly $23.4 million USD) in its first three days. This marked the best three-day opening for the franchise to date, and the film is also the first in series history to earn more than 10 billion yen.

By June 2023, the 26th film sold roughly 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about $91.7 million USD), surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since grown to become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and is second only to The Super Mario Bros. Movie in terms of films released that year in Japan.

The original manga series from creator, author, and illustrator Gosho Aoyama began serialization in 1994 in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. It’s still ongoing and regularly serialized there today. In addition to the film franchise, the manga also spawned a television anime adaptation which has been running since 1996.

