One Piece chapter 1107 spoilers: Sanji vs Kizaru, Luffy vs Saturn begins as Blackbeard Pirates arrive

One Piece chapter 1107’s initial text based spoilers were released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, bringing with them an incredibly exciting early look at the coming issue’s events. While the events within these alleged leaks aren’t considered truly canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven very accurate.

Likewise, fans are already excitedly discussing the alleged events of One Piece chapter 1107, which do confirm that Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci are indeed still clashing with each other. The issue also seemingly reveals that Blackbeard is part of a “special lineage” thanks to the appearance of Blackbeard Pirates members Van Augur and Catarina Devon at Egghead Island. It’s also confirmed that there will be no break for the series next week.

One Piece chapter 1107 sets up Sanji versus Kizaru as shocking information is revealed

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1107’s initial alleged spoilers begin by revealing that Kashii and Oimo, the two Giants whom the Straw Hats freed at Enies Lobby, are with the Giant Warrior Pirates. Usopp is then confirmed to have seen the Giant Warrior Pirates, shocked that they came. Jinbe, meanwhile, is still shown to be on his way to stop Zoro and Lucci’s fight.

It’s also revealed that Zoro and Lucci are indeed still fighting one another, speaking as they continue clashing. Perspective then shifts to the area around Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, where Monkey D. Luffy in his Gear 5 form asks Jewelry Bonney why she’s crying. She says she was looking for him, meaning Sun God Nika given the form Luffy is currently in, for a long time.

One Piece chapter 1107 hilariously sees Luffy respond asking why since he was near all of them the entire time. He then says he saw Bonney’s attack, calling it weak and promising to show her what a real attack looks like. He then debuts a new move called Dawn Gatling, attacking Saint Saturn with it.

Admiral Kizaru then appears, wanting to kill Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk while he still can. However, Sanji blocks his attack, leading Franky and Kizaru to be incredibly shocked as they point out he blocked a laser attack. In true Sanji fashion, he responds by saying something along the lines of love is stronger than light.

One Piece chapter 1107 then reveals that Saint Saturn was actually sent flying by Luffy’s attack, landing where the Blackbeard Pirates had just made landfall. More specifically, Catarina Devon and Van Augur of the Blackbeard Pirates are shown to have arrived. While fans did correctly guess Devon’s eventual presence on Egghead Island, the series’ community largely thought it would be Laffitte appearing rather than Van Augur.

Saint Saturn allegedly speaks with them about Blackbeard, his goal, and his “special lineage,” which Saturn is said to have already known about. He then tries to attack them, but is unsuccessful due to Van Augur’s Warp-Warp Fruit. He and Devon then leave, saying their mission is complete. However, the chapter ends with Caribou reappearing and asking them to take him with them, saying he admires Blackbeard and dreams of being in the crew.

