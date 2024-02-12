One Piece: Is Kizaru the strongest current Admiral? Explored

The final saga of One Piece is in full swing in both anime and manga. While the Egghead arc has just started in the anime, it is in its final moments in the manga. Kuma and Bonney share the spotlight in this arc, but there is also an admiral who remains silent throughout the arc but could steal the spotlight pretty soon.

That admiral is Kizaru, the man who ate the Glinch-Glinnch devil fruit. He has been involved in the Kuma incident since the early days when Kuma arrived at Egghead for Bonney's operation. Apart from him, there are two other admirals, namely Fujitora, who appeared in the Dressrosa arc, and Greenbull (Aramaki), who appeared at the climax of Wano.

Fans have been wondering if Kizaru can be considered the most powerful admiral compared to Fujitora and Aramaki. Compared to the other two, Kizaru still hasn't let go of Monkey D. Luffy and could be onto something.

One Piece: Is Kizaru stronger than Admiral Fujitora and Aramaki?

In One Piece, the admirals were introduced in episode 225 of One Piece, with the first being Aokiji, the man who ate the Ice-Ice fruit. He was introduced during the Long Ring Long Land arc, and the Straw Hats learned what power an admiral possesses.

Following that, Aokiji was introduced to Akainu, who ate the Magma-Magma devil fruit. Akainu was followed by the last one of the trio, Kizaru, who ate the Glinch-Glinch devil fruit. Every pirate feared this trio of admirals, but that fear soon fell apart after the position of Fleet Admiral became empty.

Kuzan and Akainu fought for this position, which resulted in Akainu winning and Aokiji leaving the Navy. As Akainu ascended to a more significant position, another admiral had to be selected, leaving only Kizaru from this trio.

Fujitora is the admiral who filled the place of Aokiji. He ate the Press-Press Paramecia devil fruit, which gave him the power to manipulate gravity willingly. He displayed this ability against the Straw Hats during the Dressrosa arc of One Piece but was inspired by Luffy's kind personality and let the Straw Hats flee.

Aramaki is the admiral who replaced Akainu. He ate the Wood-Wood Logia devil fruit, which gave him the power to grow, create, and transform into a plant body. He displayed this ability during the post-Wano arc of One Piece against some Straw Hat allies. However, he was utterly defeated by Shanks' Haki and ran away.

Lastly, there is Kizaru, who has crossed paths with the Straw Hat pirates multiple times. The first time was during the Saboady arc of One Piece when he overpowered them with the Pacifistas. Fortunately, they were saved due to Kuma's intervention, but Kizaru never backed down on defeating them.

The second time was during the ongoing arc of One Piece, Egghead arc. As Saturn continues overpowering Straw Hats and Vegapunk's side, Kizaru is also trying his best to fight. He isn't letting his emotions overpower him, like Fujitora, and isn't scared of strong enemies (Luffy) like Aramaki.

Where Kizaru is a man of uncertain justice, it is hard to judge his strength, since he is like a puppet who follows orders. Although he never backs down on his work, despite his emotions coming his way, a strong person is someone who assesses the situation and then undertakes an action accordingly.

So, he could be considered the 'strongest current admiral' in One Piece, as compared to Fujitora and Aramaki. This could be based on how he never backs down on his missions and never lets emotions affect him.

However, considering him a strong person, in general, is something that cannot be accessed because his justice remains 'unknown." Additionally, it is also not known whether he is strong or weak-willed.