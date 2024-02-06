One Piece: What is Kuzan's Devil Fruit? His powers and abilities explained

Kuzan was the first Navy Admiral introduced in the One Piece anime series during the Long Long Island arc. Not only was he a candidate to become the next Fleet Admiral after Sengoku, he is also one of the strongest characters in One Piece.

He also showcased his devil fruit powers during his first appearance and shocked the Straw Hats. Kuzan ate the Ice-Ice (Logia) devil fruit, which makes him the Ice Human (or gives his body the attributes of ice).

These devil fruit powers were why Kuzan was chosen as a Navy Admiral, but it remains to be seen to what extent he can push with them. Kuzan also possesses Haki of different types and is adept in using weapons that he creates using his devil fruit powers.

One Piece: Exploring the devil fruit powers of Kuzan

Kuzan (more commonly addressed as Aokiji) is a former Navy admiral of One Piece, who ate the Ice-Ice devil fruit. This logia devil fruit gives Kuzan the characteristic properties of ice. He can also create ice around his surroundings and control it, thus giving him an advantage over other devil fruit users.

The first time he showcased his devil fruit abilities was when the Straw Hats visited Long Long Island. As they were about to leave the island, they found Aokiji sleeping at its bay. As soon as he woke up, he and Robin locked eyes, scaring the latter, who remembered him from her past.

Kuzan standing on top of a frozen water (Image via Toei Animation)

As the talks continued, Aojiki sunk his hand into the sea and used the 'Ice Age' to freeze the sea. This meant the ice would remain intact for a whole week, with nothing revealed regarding how long it would be before it starts melting.

He later used 'Ice Time' on Robin to freeze her. This technique allows Kuzan to freeze his opponent but still keep him alive.

His devil fruit can also be used for attack as he used 'Ice Saber' against the Straw Hats. With this, he flicks small objects into the air and freezes them with his breath, creating an amorphous sword that he uses to attack.

During the Ohara Flashback arc of One Piece, a young Kuzan showcased some different techniques. As Saul was helping Robin escape, Kuzan used 'Ice Block: Partisan' to freeze a part of him. This technique slows down his opponent, thus giving him time to use 'Ice Time' later on with ease.

An ice pheasant created by Kuzan (Image via Toei Animation)

During his last appearance in the anime during Marineford Arc of One Piece, Kuzan displayed almost all of his techniques, along with a few new ones. 'Ice Ball' was a technique he used to create a giant ball and roll it. As it rolled, any pirate that touched it turned into ice immediately.

'Ice Block: Pheasant Peck' is a long-range attack that might be the strongest in his arsenal. With this, he creates an ice pheasant figure with his hand, and as it flies, it freezes anyone that comes its way.

The enigma of Aokiji vs Akainu on Punk Hazard

After the Marineford arc of One Piece, Sengoku reached a retiring age and recommended Aokiji to become the next Fleet Admiral. But Akainu interfered, saying he would be a better candidate. So, just like every confrontation, the next Fleet Admiral was decided between the battle of these two admirals.

Punk Hazard was a wasteland then, and these admirals used it for an all-out battle showcasing their devil fruits. Their battle lasted 10 days, and Akainu emerged as the victor, thus winning his position as the next Fleet Admiral. Kuza left the marine after this incident.

The island got its characteristic half-fire half-ice look after their fight, as each respective look corresponded to each admiral devil fruit: fire for 'Akainu' and ice for 'Kuzan.' This fight also stands as one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece, as nothing was revealed regarding it except its timespan.