One Piece: Kizaru's fate has always been foreshadowed by his real-life inspiration

One Piece is a series filled with characters that have different meanings of 'justice.' For instance, the meaning of 'justice' for Akainu differs from that of the main protagonist of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy, which is why these two characters are on opposite sides.

But the series has a character whose justice has been branded 'unclear' by fans. This character is Kizaru, one of the admirals of the Navy, who had been a mystery character from the very start of One Piece. He is a man who prefers not to act on impulse and is always seen obeying his superiors without any word of resistance.

With justice this vague, what might be the fate of this character as the final saga is ending? Fans have noticed Kizaru to be linked to his real-life inspiration, Kunie Tanaka, as both share personalities, which could give an idea of how Kizaru will end up.

Discovering how Kizaru's real-life inspiration foreshadows his fate in One Piece

Kunie Tanaka, the real-life inspiration behind the Navy Admiral of One Piece, Kizaru, was known for his roles as antagonists in Japanese movies. Kunie is also a friend of Eiichiro Oda. He passed away in 2021 and is still known to this day for his work in media like the 'Wakadaishō series' and 'Battles Without Honor and Humanity series.'

Since the start of One Piece, Kizaru has displayed a vague behavior unlike any other character, and fans have slowly started noticing it. Kizaru never has an opinion of his justice, or he more likely has never expressed his opinion of justice. This has fans calling his justice 'unclear.'

As a man with such a vague concept of justice, Kizaru has always obeyed his superiors, who make his decisions. And if he doesn't like that decision, he cannot do much but mourn in his own way.

For instance, in the recent chapters, when Kuma made his entry on Egghead Island, Kizaru expressed his urge to cry as Vegapunk questioned the things he had done so far.

Fans have observed the same behavior in Kunie Tanaka's movie roles, where he is left with a sense of uncertainty and moral conflict during the climax of his movies. This has been a common theme in Japanese cinema since its emergence, as these cinemas love their viewers to think and come up with an ending they perceive themselves.

Fans think that Kizaru could fall into the same fate as his inspiration. As One Piece reaches his end, Kizaru could meet an uncertain end without explaining what happened to him, much like an open ending.

Kizaru's devil fruit and his uncertain fate

Kizaru's possession of the Glint-Glint Logia-type devil fruit gave his body the characteristic properties of light. Much like Kizaru's uncertain 'justice,' Light also works on a similar 'uncertain' principle known as the 'Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle.'

This principle states that a light particle's position and momentum (direction) cannot be determined simultaneously. Fans have noticed that Kizaru falls under this same principle.

Kizaru is a man whose position is unknown from the start due to his 'unknown justice,' and the direction (momentum) he goes is always decided by his seniors, whom he follows without any intervention.

With a known momentum and unknown position that follows the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, Kizaru's devil fruit abilities also foreshadow his uncertain fate as the climax of One Piece nears.

Final thoughts

As Kizaru continuously gets beaten by Monkey D. Luffy on Egghead Island, fans also anticipate this admiral to also bid farewell to the Navy, just like Kuzan, who left after the Punk Hazard incident.

Ever since the One Piece series started, Kizaru is the only admiral who has maintained his position in the trio of admirals, as Fujitora replaced Kuzan and Greenbull arrived in place of Akainu, who ascended to being a Fleet Admiral.