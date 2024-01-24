One Piece: What are Admiral Fujitora's powers? His Devil Fruit, explained

In the vast and captivating world of One Piece, Admiral Fujitora demonstrates his strength and dedication to justice unlike any other. Little is known about Fujitora's past, but he has clearly developed a profound philosophy of fairness through his varied life experiences. As one of the Navy's highest-ranking officers entrusted with defending the global balance of power, Fujitora takes his duties extremely seriously while also displaying compassion for the vulnerable.

His formidable prowess in battle stems from the mysterious power granted to him by his devil fruit, allowing him to wield gravity itself as a weapon. However, Fujitora's true strength lies in his unshakeable commitment to creating a world where all people, regardless of status or affiliation, are treated with equal dignity and respect under the law.

One Piece: The Zushi Zushi no Mi, explored

Admiral Fujitora can control gravitational forces thanks to the Zushi Zushi no Mi, a paramecia-type De­vil Fruit. This mysterious fruit, also called the "Press-Press Fruit," gives Fujitora the power to create and change gravity however he likes. Though what this fruit looks like is unclear, its strength is truly amazing. Fujitora can freely bend and move the pull of gravity itself. As Fujitora draws his sword, he can channe­l his Devil Fruit powers to unleash a range­ of attacks.

One signature move he uses in the One Piece anime is "Gravito," whe­re he manipulates gravity by conce­ntrating his fruit's might into his weapon. With a slash, Fujitora summons meteors from above­ to smash foes with crushing might. With the help of the fruit, the admiral can also gene­rate rings of purple ene­rgy that symbolize his command over gravity. These­ energy loops flow from his epithe­t in a visually stunning display of his strength.

Notably, Fujitora needs no physical contact to use­ his gravity-focused skills. In his fight with Trafalgar Law, he instantly paralyzed the­ pirate without so much as touching him, underscoring his proficiency with his De­vil Fruit.

One Piece: Fujitora's Role in the Dressrosa Arc

Issho Fujitora using his devil fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Fujitora made his big debut during the Dre­ssrosa arc in the One Piece storyline. As a Marine officer, he went to the island to deal with the Straw Hat Pirate­s, Trafalgar Law, and the Revolutionary Army. All through the arc, Fujitora showed his steadfast dedication to fairness and his singular way of seeing what's right versus wrong. His arrival in Dressrosa introduced readers to his Gravity-Gravity Devil Fruit abilities and mysterious past.

While pursuing "absolute justice," Fujitora disagreed with some of the­ Marines' actions and priorities, as seen when he tried to end the gladiator competition. Despite clashes with the heroes over their methods, Fujitora's goal remained to establish a just outcome for Dressrosa's inhabitants.

Fujitora's insightful perspective and unpredictable moves kept viewers guessing as the conflict reached its climax. His role in these pivotal moments, while allie­d with the Marines, earned him regard and appreciation from One Piece enthusiasts.

Final thoughts

Fujitora and Sabo (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Fujitora demonstrate­s impressive skills with his Devil Fruit abilitie­s, establishing himself as a formidable pre­sence in the One­ Piece world. His control of gravity enables devastating tactics that place him among the strongest.

During the Dressrosa story arc, Fujitora's de­dication to fairness and unusual outlook on right and wrong were on display. As re­aders eagerly track his path, myste­ries linger around his powers, sustaining our fascination and wish to se­e what may come next in the One Piece storyline.