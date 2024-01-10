The Boy and the Heron and more nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 saw the Art Directors Guild announce their official nominations for their upcoming awards ceremony, which excitingly included The Boy and the Heron. Also included in the nominations was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with both films being nominated in the Animated Feature Film category for the awards.

The news comes shortly after The Boy and the Heron’s Golden Globes win for the Best Motion Picture 0 Animated category at the 81st event on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The film and its composer Joe Hisaishi also received a nomination for Best Original Score - Motion Picture, but unfortunately didn’t come away victorious.

In any case, the latest nomination for The Boy and the Heron adds yet another opportunity for what is allegedly the last of Hayao Miyazaki’s films to make a splash in the 2023 film awards. Some fans of the film itself and Miyazaki as a creator are even holding out for an Oscar nomination and win for the beloved movie.

The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros. Movie both nominated for the Animated Feature Film category

As mentioned above, both The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have been nominated for the Animated Feature Film category at the Art Directors Guild Awards. Both films have also received several other nominations for the 2023 awards season, with the Art Directors Guild nominated being the latest of the bunch for each.

Beyond the Golden Globes awards discussed above, The Boy and the Heron was also nominated for the London Critics’ Circle’s 2024 awards show. The Florida Film Critics circle awarded the film with its Best Picture award in December 2023, also winning Best Animated Film and Best Score. The Alliance of Women Film Journalists awarded the movie the Best Animated Film award in its EDA Awards ceremony.

The film has also been nominated for Best International Filmmaker for Hayao Miyazaki at the Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards. The film also won the best Animation award for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and the Animated Feature award from the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, meanwhile, was nominated at the Golden Globes for the Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for “Peaches.” The film was also nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a new category which “includes nominees from the year’s most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic experience.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has so far been nominated for the 2023 Saturn Awards for Best Animated Film. The movie was also nominated for a Best Animated Family Film award at the CBS’ Family Film and TV Awards, with the ceremony being on Jan. 27.

