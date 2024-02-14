10 best police anime series you should try

Police anime featuring law enforcement offers an exciting glimpse into crime solving and police work. Often paired with mystery, thriller, and supernatural elements, police anime provides a unique and entertaining viewing experience. Ranging widely in tone and themes, these stellar series showcase fierce heroines, eccentric detectives, high-tech special forces, and more.

There is something thrilling about following determined, smart detectives as they track down criminals, and when you add sci-fi or supernatural elements, the stories become even more exciting and imaginative. Let's explore some top-notch picks for police anime to add to your watchlist.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 must-watch police anime series

1. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In futuristic Japan, the Sibyl System actively measures the populace's mental states and threat levels, marking it as a quintessential police anime. Working for the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division are Inspectors, who supervise Enforcers with latent criminal tendencies to solve grisly crimes.

Following rookie Inspector Akane Tsunemori and Enforcer Shinya Kogami, Psycho-Pass crafts a dystopian world where law and justice collide. Critical of Sibyl's opaque judgements, Akane struggles to retain her own sanity amidst escalating violence.

With cerebral crime drama and cyberpunk aesthetics, Psycho-Pass will enthrall viewers seeking high-stakes police procedurals in immersive sci-fi settings.

2. Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When teen genius detective Shinichi Kudo shrinks into a child after being force-fed an experimental poison, he takes on the alias Conan Edogawa to secretly continue solving mysteries, making it a beloved police anime series.

A long-running staple series, Detective Conan follows the ever-inquisitive Conan as he aids bumbling private detective Kogoro Mouri in tricky cases, while pursuing the shadowy organization that transformed him.

Mixing murder mysteries with endearing moments of childlike wonder, Detective Conan hits a sweet spot between crime drama, slapstick comedy, and gentle slice-of-life in a show spanning over 1000 episodes.

3. Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Distinguished brain surgeon Dr. Kenzou Tenma's life spirals out of control after choosing to save a young boy over the town mayor. Adopting the alias "Johan Liebert", Tenma's former patient becomes an enigmatic murderer, forcing the doctor on a globe-trotting quest to unravel his past and prevent further bloodshed.

An introspective thriller, Monster chronicles one man’s obsession with correcting past mistakes. Bolstered by haunting soundtracks and muted visuals, its grim cat-and-mouse chase will leave a lasting impression on fans of police anime looking for a deeper narrative.

4. Rainbow

Rainbow (Image via Madhouse)

Set in 1955, six delinquent teens share cell R-6 at Shonan Special Reform School. When cellmate Rokurouta Sakuragi arrives, he influences each teen's self-reflection and growth over years of hardship.

Despite its grim prison backdrop, Rainbow's moving narrative emphasizes camaraderie and redemption. Bold colors contrast tender moments between cell mates striving to survive and find meaning amidst brutal conditions. This series not only explores the depths of human resilience, but also the power of hope and friendship in the darkest of times.

5. Tokyo Babylon

Tokyo Babylon (Image via Madhouse)

In 1990s Tokyo, onmyouji Subaru Sumeragi handles paranormal disturbances alongside police friend Seishirou Sakurazuka. Subtle stunning visuals elevate muted colors, creating an alluring modern fantasy landscape.

When Subaru investigates a curse fallen upon the Imonoyama Construction Corporation, he uncovers cruelty and corruption in high places tied back to Japan's wartime past. Captivating characterization and elegant animation have solidified Tokyo Babylon's esteemed reputation despite its short run.

6. Patlabor

Patlabor (Image via Studio Sunrise)

In alternate-reality 1999 Tokyo, advanced Labors (robots) handle hazardous tasks but also enable serious crime. To combat this, the Metropolitan Police forms Special Vehicle Section 2, where officers pilot Patrol Labors to respond to rogue Labors and complex cases.

Featuring mecha police procedures with slice-of-life workplace themes, Patlabor balances investigative stories alongside amusing office antics. Rounded out by a memorable crew of officers and mechanics, this iconic franchise pioneered the “mecha police” subgenre.

7. You're Under Arrest!

You're Under Arrest! (Image via Studio Deen)

Centering on Tokyo’s Bokuto Police station is a motley crew of officers, including gearhead cop Miyuki Kobayakawa and partner Natsumi Tsujimoto, notorious for reckless driving and karate skills.

Between exaggerated car chases, scooter stunts, and silly squabbles lies heartwarming camaraderie with charming characters. Blending police adventures with zany comedy, long-running You’re Under Arrest! entertains viewers with its iconic odd couple leads, pursuing justice while getting entangled in workplace sitcom shenanigans.

8. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

In a cyberpunk future, Major Motoko Kusanagi heads Public Security Section 9, a special-ops task force confronting technology-enabled crime. Cybernetic enhancements allow operatives superhuman feats, but blur the ethical lines between humans and machines.

When the mysterious Laughing Man hacks into minds and machines, Section 9 scrambles to uncover his identity and motives. Combining sci-fi complexity with riveting action, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex remains an innovative police anime tackling transhumanist themes.

9. Gungrave

Gungrave (Image via Madhouse)

Betraying mafia codes has deadly consequences, as Brandon Heat discovers when his best friend Harry McDowell murders him to gain control of a Millenion crime syndicate. Resurrected years later as superhuman enforcer Beyond the Grave, Brandon returns from the dead seeking vengeance against Millenion’s corrupt leadership.

Incorporating tragedy into its revenge premise, Gungrave anchors flashy gunfights with weighty themes of loyalty. Its brooding antihero Beyond the Grave cuts an iconic figure, reminiscent of grim gunslingers of cinema's past.

10. Lupin III

Lupin III (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the anime Lupin III, notorious thief Arsène Lupin III claims heir to a family of phantom thieves, expertly outwitting police forces alongside marksman Daisuke Jigen, swordsman Goemon Ishikawa XIII, and femme fatale Fujiko Mine.

As a standout in the police anime genre, this long-running franchise mixes spectacular heists with greater criminal conspiracies and features memorable characters with outstanding chemistry. Clever plotting keeps its gentleman thief hero consistently a step ahead through unexpected twists and turns in this smash hit spanning decades.

Conclusion

Whether in far-flung cyberpunk futures or modern urban landscapes, police anime offers exciting escapism coupled with thoughtful storytelling. Complex characters navigate moral grays solving grisly crimes or pursuing righteous justice against corruption.

Space permits covering only a sample; many more gems await discovery by intrigued viewers seeking engrossing mysteries, sympathetic criminals, quirky detectives, special ops showdowns, and more found only in the diverse ecosystem of police anime.