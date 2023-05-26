Anime series have intruiged viewers with their immersive storylines, memorable characters, and breathtaking animation. However, what fans may have noted is that several of them have filler episodes as well. These episodes, which deviate from the main plotline, often spark mixed reactions from fans. While some fillers provide entertaining side stories or character development, others can disrupt the narrative flow and leave viewers longing for the continuation of the main storyline.

One of the reasons anime adaptations incorporate filler episodes, is to allow the source material to progress. In instances where the anime catches up with the manga or light novel it is based on, creators face a dilemma. They must decide whether to put the series on hiatus until enough new content is available or to continue with original storylines that temporarily deviate from the main plot.

Thus, by opting for the latter, anime producers can keep the series running and maintain viewer engagement while providing the original creator time to advance the story.

10 anime with the most filler episodes ranked

1) Detective Conan – 440 filler episodes (out of 1039)

Detective Conan anime (image via TMS)

Topping the list is Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, a long-running detective series. With a staggering 440 filler episodes out of a total of 1039 episodes, it holds the record for the most fillers in an anime.

Detective Conan is renowned for its engaging mysteries and intricate plotlines, which makes it all the more frustrating for fans to encounter fillers that interrupt the main story. Despite this, the series maintains a dedicated fan base eager to uncover the truth behind each case.

2) Naruto – 294 filler episodes (out of 720)

Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto, one of the most popular shonen anime of all time, takes the second spot on our list. With a total of 720 episodes, Naruto incorporates 294 fillers, delving into side stories and providing additional background information on secondary characters.

While some fillers offer valuable insights into the rich Naruto universe, others have been criticized for their lack of relevance to the main plot. Nevertheless, the series' gripping battles and emotional character arcs continue to captivate fans worldwide.

3) Pokémon – 231 filler episodes (out of 1085)

Pokémon Anime (image via OLM, Inc.)

Pokémon, the iconic franchise that took the world by storm, ranks third on our list with 231 fillers out of a total of 1085.

As Ash Ketchum journeys to become a Pokémon Master, these fillers often introduce new creatures, explore various regions, or showcase comedic moments. While fillers allow for world-building and lighter narratives, they have also drawn criticism for their potential to disrupt the pacing and dilute the excitement of Ash's ongoing adventure.

4) Boruto – 182 filler episodes (out of 245)

Boruto anime (image via Boruto)

As a continuation of the Naruto series, Boruto inherits its predecessor's propensity for filler episodes. With 182 fillers out of a total of 245 episodes, Boruto faces the challenge of living up to its predecessor's legacy while forging its own path.

The series explores the adventures of Boruto, Naruto's son, and his comrades. While fillers can provide insights into the next generation of ninjas, they have occasionally overshadowed the development of the central storyline. Nonetheless, dedicated fans eagerly await the canon episodes that delve into Boruto's growth and the challenges he faces.

5) Bleach – 164 filler episodes (out of 366)

Bleach anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach, known for its supernatural battles and captivating storytelling, finds itself in the fifth position on our list. With 164 fillers out of 366, the series incorporates a significant number of fillers that expand the world of Soul Reapers and explore various characters and their backstories.

While some fillers have been well-received, enriching the overall narrative, others have been criticized for their disjointedness and impact on the series' momentum. Nevertheless, Bleach has managed to maintain a dedicated fan base drawn to its unique blend of action, intrigue, and supernatural elements.

6) Sailor Moon – 98 filler episodes (out of 200)

Sailor Moon anime (image via Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon, a beloved magical girl anime, claims the sixth spot on our list. With 98 fillers out of 200, the series provides fans with additional moments of character development, comedic relief, and slice-of-life stories.

While these fillers may not directly contribute to the main plotline, they offer fans the opportunity to connect with the lovable Sailor Scouts on a deeper level. Sailor Moon's enduring popularity can be attributed to its empowering themes, memorable characters, and a perfect balance between action and heartwarming moments.

7) One Piece – 95 filler episodes (out of 1014)

One Piece Anime (image via Toei Animation)

With a colossal episode count of 1014, One Piece, renowned for its grand adventures and expansive world-building, manages to keep filler episodes to a minimum, with only 95 fillers.

These fillers often explore self-contained stories or delve into the histories of secondary characters, providing additional depth to the vast One Piece universe. Despite the occasional fillers, the series excels in maintaining a captivating storyline, complex characters, and thrilling pirate adventures.

8) Yu-Gi-Oh – 91 filler episodes (out of 225)

Yu-Gi-Oh (image via Studio Gallop)

With a total of 225 episodes, Yu-Gi-Oh, a franchise centered around the popular trading card game, incorporates 91 fillers. These fillers often introduce new cards, showcase intense duels, or explore side characters and their individual journeys.

While some fillers may not directly contribute to the overarching storyline, they offer fans additional opportunities to immerse themselves in the intricate world of dueling and strategy. Despite the presence of fillers, Yu-Gi-Oh has amassed a dedicated following over the years.

9) Dragon Ball – 74 filler episodes (out of 575)

Dragon Ball anime (Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball, a franchise that has become a cornerstone of the anime industry, secures the ninth spot on our list. With 74 filler episodes out of a total of 575, Dragon Ball balances its expansive story with a relatively lower number of fillers compared to some other long-running anime.

These fillers often explore comedic interludes, extended training sequences, or provide additional character interactions. While they may not directly contribute to the central plotline, they offer fans moments of levity and further insights into the beloved characters of the Dragon Ball universe. The series continues to captivate audiences with its intense battles, epic transformations, and themes of friendship and perseverance.

10) Ranma 1/2 – 72 filler episodes (out of 161)

Ranma 1/2 anime (image via Studio Deen)

Ranma 1/2, a classic romantic comedy anime, rounds out our list with 72 fillers out of 161. The series, known for its hilarious and often bizarre premise of characters transforming upon contact with cold water, uses fillers to explore various comedic scenarios and character relationships.

These fillers offer fans a chance to dive deeper into the eccentricities of the cast and indulge in the light-hearted charm that defines Ranma 1/2. Despite the significant number of fillers, the series continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans for its unique blend of romance, comedy, and martial arts.

Final thoughts

Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

While filler episodes in anime can be a source of frustration for viewers eagerly following the main plotline, they also serve various integral purposes. From providing character development to expanding the universe, fillers aim to offer a diverse range of experiences for fans.

The top 10 anime on this list, including Detective Conan, Naruto, Pokémon, Boruto, Bleach, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, Dragon Ball, and Ranma 1/2, have each faced varying degrees of criticism and appreciation for their use of filler episodes. Regardless of the number of fillers, these anime series continue to captivate audiences with their unique storytelling, memorable characters, and enduring legacies.

