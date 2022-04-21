5 best Roblox games that Pokémon fans should check out

Roblox has millions of games available on the platform for gamers to play online for free. Eventually, many Pokemon fans can also be found on this platform, searching for their favorite games to play.

Pokemon has been a great hit ever since it was released in the 90s, and finding games based on their favorite titles overwhelms gamers. No doubt, there has been a huge fan base for the Pokemon games for the last two decades. Apart from watching the show, fans also love to play Pokemon video games and their spin-offs.

With numerous games related to Pokemon, the article will discuss the best Roblox games available for Pokemon lovers.

5 Roblox games Pokemon lovers should try at least once

5) Pokemon Universe

One of the best and most popular Pokemon games is Pokemon Universe. Created in August 2015 by Raphael7, the game is played by many Pokemon lovers out there on this platform.

Pokemon Universe allows players to use various features, including controlling the trainer and playing as a Pokemon. Many other games allow only one of them. The game also allows a number of other great features to boot too.

Universe is one of the best Pokemon games on Roblox and is played by multiple players. The game is also very easy to play and can be played by up to 20 players on a single server at once.

Ensuring to provide some of the most excellent gaming sessions with friends or randomly involving any online player. All Pokemon fans are recommended to check out this game at least once.

4) Pokemon Galaxy

Pokemon Galaxy is one of those Roblox Pokemon games that give the players the same feel as the main game. The creators of the game, Titanium Studios, have borrowed ideas and features from Pokemon GO.

The game is played and loved by more than 16 million players on the platform. It has a fairly large and well-designed environment for players to explore and expect the unexpected. The ultimate Pokemon lovers should definitely check out this game on the platform, as it will surely remind them of classic Pokemon adventures.

The greatest thing about Pokemon Galaxy is that it provides a large variety of Pokemon, from which the players are allowed to choose from their liking. The game has all the Pokemon from the eight generations to choose from. Players can also select from other players' favorite Pokemon. It also has Ash and everyone's favorite Pokemon anime, Pikachu.

3) Pokemon Brick Bronze

Pokemon Brick Bronze is loved by many Pokemon and Roblox game fans out there. Created by Pokemon BrickBronze Version, the game was closed down due to copyright issued by Nintendo. However, the game has returned time and again, with the condition that it would return with user data intact whenever it was taken down. There is no guarantee that the platform won't take the game down again or that the user data will be safe.

There is no doubt that this is the best Roblox game on the platform, with 400 million players worldwide. The game involves 1100 Pokemon, including the strongest ones.

Pokemon Brick Bronze revolves around players battling against one another online. Defeating your opponent with self-techniques and intelligence is the beauty of the game.

2) Project: Pokemon

Project: Pokemon was created by wish_z in 2013 and is also known as one of the best Pokemon Roblox games. The game is created with the features of real Pokemon titles. Despite its continuous bans, the game has somehow managed to return again with all the data transferred in the new game for its players.

The game is well-designed with a great UI that makes the navigation in the game simpler. It also features multiple generations of Pokemon, for which the players have a wide choice to make while playing.

The game attracts many Pokemon lovers because of its wide range of choices. And due to its increased fan base, the game aims to stay and won't be shutting down anytime soon.

1) Loomian Legacy

Loomian Legacy was created by Llama Train Studio in 2019. It is a role-playing and adventure game played by millions of players online. Loomian Legacy is technically not a Pokemon game. It is somewhat like Pokemon Brick Bronze, which is also continuously turned down by Roblox official sites.

The game aims to catch all the different types of Loomians out there. Loomians are not like other Pokemon, but they definitely are similar to the other cute Pokemons out there. Players will encounter these creatures in the wild that need to be captured.

Even though they are not the original Pokemon, the game gives a similar kind of taste to that universe. It is considered one of the best and most natural successors to the most popular Roblox Pokemon game of all time.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi