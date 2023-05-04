Boruto chapter 81: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 81 is set to be released on Thursday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read in digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated website and app.

The previous chapter centered around the chaos caused by Eida's manipulation, as Shikamaru received false information about Boruto killing Naruto. Sarada and Sumire, unaffected by Eida's powers, worked together to understand the situation. Sasuke, initially misled by Eida, trusted Sarada and helped Boruto escape from their friends who were seeking revenge.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 81 will depict the start of a new journey for Boruto to settle down all the commotion

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Boruto chapter 81 is scheduled to air on Thursday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. After a three-month hiatus, it has been speculated that the Boruto timeskip might be around the corner.

Boruto chapter 81 will be published by Shueisha. Fans can read the chapter on the official website and app of MangaPlus by Shueisha. Boruto chapter 81 will be available to read globally at the following times and dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, August 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, August 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, August 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, August 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, August 21

What is to be expected in Boruto chapter 81?

In Boruto chapter 81, the plot might thicken further as the protagonist strives to unravel the truth behind Eida's manipulations and the altered memories that have turned friends into enemies. Boruto's determination to confront his brother and protect the Leaf Village will likely lead him to seek out new allies and hone his skills.

With Sasuke by his side, Boruto will have access to valuable guidance and support. Additionally, the bond between Sarada and Boruto may strengthen, as she now possesses the powerful Mangekyo Sharingan and shares Boruto's commitment to uncovering the truth.

Meanwhile, the antagonists' plans will continue to develop, with Code seeking revenge on Kawaki and aiming to eliminate Boruto, as he thinks Boruto is the one who killed Isshiki. As the Leaf Village remains caught up in the turmoil, the threat of Code's attack will loom large, forcing the village to prepare for an imminent confrontation. The anticipated Boruto timeskip is also likely to happen soon.

A brief recap of Boruto chapter 80

In Boruto chapter 80, tensions escalated further as the Leaf Village continued to reel from the shocking revelation that Boruto had supposedly killed Naruto. With Team 10 cornering Boruto and Sasuke intervening just in time, the stage was set for a fierce confrontation between friends and foes alike.

Sarada's unexpected unlocking of the Mangekyo Sharingan had not only managed to convince Sasuke to save Boruto, but it also fueled her determination to uncover the truth behind Eida's manipulations.

As the chapter unfolded, Eida found herself in the crosshairs of both the heroes and the villains. Upon witnessing Sasuke and Boruto's conversation through her Senrigan, Eida approached the duo with Daemon, hoping to gain control of the situation.

Meanwhile, Sumire and Sarada worked together to gather more information and support for Boruto, hoping to turn the tide against Eida's nefarious plan. At the same time, Momoshiki struggled to take control of Boruto's body, growing increasingly frustrated by the young ninja's mental resilience.

In the climactic moments of Boruto chapter 80, Boruto's resolve to carry on his family's legacy and the will of fire became more apparent than ever. As he prepared to train harder and confront his brother, the ever-looming threat of Code and his desire for vengeance continued to cast a dark shadow over the village.

With alliances tested and new powers emerging, the battle lines were drawn for an epic showdown that would determine the fate of the Leaf Village and the lives of its inhabitants.

