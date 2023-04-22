Will Code and Boruto team up in Chapter 81? Wild theory has fans baffled

Fans have been anxiously awaiting chapter 81 to learn whether Code and Boruto will team up to fight their mutual enemy. Many people believed that this might be a simple method to advance the story, deal with the present main adversary, Kawaki, and also safeguard Konoha. However, recent developments in the manga have shattered these expectations, making it clear that any possible cooperation between Boruto and Code in chapter 81 is now out of the question.

In the latest chapter, it has been revealed that the two characters will be on opposing sides, with Code determined to take the young Uzumaki's life. This twist has left fans stunned and has created a ripple of excitement and anticipation for what is to come. With the stakes higher than ever and the fate of Naruto, Hinata, and possibly the whole Shinobi world hanging in the balance, the narrative has taken a thrilling turn.

Boruto chapter 81 will definitely not have the young Uzumaki teaming up with Code

Why did fans think Code and Boruto will team up?

Boruto and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the series continues on a three-month hiatus, fans are eager to see how the story will continue to unfold. The conflict between Boruto and Kawaki has been simmering since the beginning of the series, but the surprising turn of events in recent chapters caught viewers off guard.

Kawaki's sudden betrayal led to the sealing of Naruto and Hinata as he embarked on a mission to eliminate all the Otsutsuki, including the young Uzumaki. This development has left fans on the edge of their seats, adding to the tension created by Code's imminent invasion of the village.

Initially, it was speculated that Kawaki's betrayal would lead to his exile from the village, and in fact, the narrative was progressing in that direction when Eida's true power, Omnipotence, was revealed. The revelation led to a twist that rewrote reality, switching both Kawaki and Boruto's identities.

As a result, the young Uzumaki has been driven out of the village, leaving fans wondering what his next move will be in chapter 81. Prior to the latest chapter, some fans had speculated on the possibility of the two joining forces and launching an attack on Konoha.

Why the young Uzumaki and Code will not team up in chapter 81?

An encounter with Code is possible in chapter 81 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the latest chapter, it was revealed that the possibility of Code and Boruto teaming up is highly unlikely, as the two are now on opposing sides. Code cleared that he feels wronged by Kawaki, whom he believes has stolen everything from him. This includes Isshiki as well as Jigen, who failed to reincarnate in Kawaki after his death.

With the help of Eida and Daemon, Code had a plan to exact revenge on his enemies. However, the alliance was broken when Eida fell in love with Kawaki and decided to stay in Konoha, leaving Code feeling even more betrayed. However, given that Eida has swapped the identities of Kawaki and Boruto, Code is looking forward to killing the young Uzumaki. In chapter 81, or maybe some future installment, fans are sure to see the two exchange blows.

Despite this, it will be interesting to see if Code will have a redemption arc in the future. Perhaps he will stop pursuing revenge and even the plan of eating the Chakra fruit and find a new purpose. However, for now, the focus will be on the young Uzumaki growing stronger, as it was hinted in the latest chapter that he would eventually outmatch Daemon.

