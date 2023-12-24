Mecha anime, featuring giant robots and complex fictional machines, has captivated viewers since the genre rose to prominence in the 1970s. Over the decades, iconic series like Mobile Suit Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion have become classics, loved by anime fans around the world.

The blend of science fiction and action centered around piloted mechanical robots has proven to be a winning formula in the animation realm. If you're looking to get into mecha anime or find new series to enjoy, read on for our picks of the 10 best mecha anime that you can't afford to miss.

From old-school franchises that launched the genre to recent innovative shows, we cover a range of classic, critically acclaimed, and cult favorite mecha anime titles. Our list spans different decades and subgenres, but all deliver memorable stories driven by spectacular mecha animation and battle sequences.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

The ultimate mecha anime list: 10 series every fan should experience

1) Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (Image via Sunrise)

The Gundam franchise is synonymous with mecha anime, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans stands out for its gritty storyline and memorable characters. Set in a future where Mars has been colonized, the series focuses on a group of child soldiers battling for independence.

It features intricate mecha designs and intense action sequences as young pilot Mikazuki Augus fights corporate and government forces in his Gundam Barbatos mobile suit. Iron-Blooded Orphans sets itself apart with its morally ambiguous heroes and thought-provoking themes exploring the horrors of war.

Its animation and art are stunning, perfectly capturing the chaos of mechanized battles on Mars. This darker take on Gundam is widely considered one of the best entries in the long-running franchise.

2) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

In an alternate world ruled by the Holy Britannian Empire, exiled prince Lelouch Lamperouge gains the power to compel others to do his bidding. With his new Geass power, he takes on the persona Zero and leads a rebellion against the empire that killed his mother.

Backed by his tactical genius and loyal followers, Lelouch battles corrupt rulers with his strategic use of Knightmare Frames, towering mecha bristling with advanced weaponry. As Zero and Lelouch work to take down Britannia for his sister Nunnally’s sake, they get drawn deeper into political machinations and a shadow war over an immortal power.

With its kinetic battles, high-stakes drama, complex characters, and intrigue-filled plot, Code Geass remains one of the most popular and highly regarded mecha anime.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Director Hideaki Anno’s legendary series focuses on anxious teenager Shinji Ikari, one of the few people able to pilot towering cyborg Evangelion units into combat with invading Angels. Set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, Neon Genesis Evangelion revolutionized mecha anime with its innovative animation techniques and exploration of heavy psychological themes.

As the shadowy organization NERV and its mysterious leader, Gendo Ikari, work to prevent more cataclysms, damaged heroes Shinji, Rei, and Asuka struggle with trauma and their inner demons. This genre-defining mecha anime elevated giant robot tropes with its avant-garde visual style and psychodrama examining depression, human connection, and identity. Evangelion's mecha battles are visceral and visually stunning spectacles.

4) Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (Image via Gainax)

This over-the-top mecha extravaganza comes from legendary animation studio Gainax, the creators of Evangelion. In a post-apocalyptic world ruled by beastmen, timid teenager Simon and brazen digger Kamina dream of reaching the planet's surface. When they discover a small mecha with a drill for its face, it sparks a robot revolution against beastman oppression.

As Simon grows into a leader, he and his ragtag forces pilot increasingly massive gunmen created through sheer force of will and rows of whirling drills. Culminating in galaxy-sized mecha battles, Gurren Lagann’s fight-the-power ethos and escalating insanity made it a hit that reignited interest in classic mecha anime.

5) Full Metal Panic!

Full Metal Panic! (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Teenage enigma Sousuke Sagara is a member of an elite mercenary group on undercover duty at a Japanese high school. His mission? Protect the seemingly normal Kaname Chidori, who’s being targeted by multiple factions for secrets implanted in her mind. What follows is an offbeat mix of high school romantic comedy and hard-hitting mecha action.

As well as navigating the perils of adolescence, Sousuke must fend off hijackers, assassins, and kidnappers with frequent deployments in his AS bipedal battle suit. Anchored by the endearing comedic rapport between its mismatched leads, Full Metal Panic! delivers thrilling mechanized combat balanced with plenty of heart and humor.

6) Eureka Seven

Eureka Seven (Image via Bones)

Propelled by an iconic soundtrack, this coming-of-age mecha romance centers on Renton Thurston, a teen who dreams of joining an acclaimed air surfing squad called Gekkostate, led by the charismatic Holland Novak. After a chance encounter with the mysterious Eureka and her Nirvash TypeZERO mecha, Renton gets swept into Gekkostate’s shadow war against government forces.

With rich worldbuilding and a thoughtful exploration of youth counterculture and environmentalism, Eureka Seven is equal parts teen drama, mecha battles, and love story. Renton and Eureka’s slow-burn romance unfolds against dazzling aerial robot dogfights rendered through crisp animation and striking art direction.

7) The Vision of Escaflowne

The Vision of Escaflowne (Image via Sunrise)

A fun fantasy adventure with steampunk mecha flair, The Vision of Escaflowne follows Hitomi Kanzaki, an ordinary high school girl with psychic powers who gets transported to the mystical world of Gaea. There, she meets Van Fanel, the dashing young king of Fanelia, who can summon Escaflowne—an incredible dragon-shaped battle suit powered by Hitomi’s tarot fortune-telling and his fighting spirit.

As Hitomi aids Van in turning the tide of a continental war, their fates intertwine while mecha clashes, political intrigue, and hints of romance abound. With its colorful art style, enchanting soundtrack, and captivating world mythology about dragon hearts and rite of passage rituals, this unexpected ‘90s gem is a delight.

8) Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms (Image via Sunrise)

This classic 1983 mecha anime vaulted the military sci-fi subgenre into darker, more serious territory with its morally ambiguous protagonist. The story follows grizzled mercenary Chirico Cuvie, a special forces Armored Trooper pilot struggling to survive as he’s hunted across the galaxy for secrets locked in his vat-grown brain.

Layered with conspiracy, Votoms is famed for its gritty future aesthetics and hard sci-fi ground mecha designs that eschew super robot conventions. Chirico’s harrowing journey through urban wastelands and abandoned asteroid fortresses remains hugely influential in the genre’s shift toward more mature war dramas.

9) Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Fighter G Gundam (Image via Sunrise)

The most hot-blooded, over-the-top entry in the Gundam canon, this shonen-style tournament series is all about passion, honor, and big flashy finishers. Every four years, space colonies representing nations on Earth send a Gundam Fighter to battle on Earth for political dominance and glory. Japan’s fighter Domon Kasshu travels the world, dueling rival martial artist pilots, to uncover the truth about his exiled brother.

From the Statue of Liberty firing beam cannons to windmill Gundam, MFGG revels in cultural stereotypes translated into absurd mecha designs. Though lighter in tone than other Gundam mecha anime titles, its stylized art and combat leave a huge impression through imaginative worldbuilding and "shine, Gundam fight!" passion.

10) Patlabor

Patlabor (Image via Sunrise)

Set in an alternative late 1990s, Patlabor is a police-procedural mecha anime that focuses on Tokyo’s Special Vehicle Unit 2. They use advanced Patlabor mechanical exoskeletons to maintain peace as Labors (robots designed for industry and construction) begin going haywire across the region.

Despite the constant threat of rogue Labors damaging cities or running amok, much of the show has a slice-of-life vibe as it follows officers Noa Izumi, Asuma Shinohara, and the team crew that feel like a real workplace family. While mostly episodic, OVA sequels and films introduced more complex mysteries and antagonists for the SV2 to tackle.

Anchored by its funny, relatable characters, Patlabor's grounded approach to sci-fi action made it an influential precursor to shows like Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

Conclusion

From the influential early masterworks of Gundam and Evangelion to modern subversive classics like Gurren Lagann, the titles above showcase the incredible range of stories mecha anime can tell. Whether you’re looking for coming-of-age dramas, thought-provoking science fiction, romantic thrill rides, or adrenaline-fueled robot smackdowns, there’s something here to appeal to all fans of sci-fi and animation. So pick a mecha anime series that grabs you and get ready for some incredible action.