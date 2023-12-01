10 best medieval anime you need to watch

Medieval anime set in medieval or fantasy worlds has always been popular. The mix of magic, knights, castles, and legendary quests makes for an exciting escape from modern life. Medieval anime offers epic adventures, complex mythical worlds, and iconic characters that capture our imaginations.

In this list, we will explore some of the best medieval anime series that transport us to realms of sorcery, swordplay, nobility, and mysticism. Whether you enjoy tales of warriors striving for glory, wizards battling mythical beasts, or princesses caught up in palace intrigues, these spectacular sagas have something for every medieval anime fan.

So unsheathe your swords and prepare your spells as we list the top ten best medieval anime you should watch. The article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any way.

Discover the past: Top 10 medieval anime that will captivate you

1. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

The dark fantasy Berserk has one of anime's most fully realized medieval worlds. Set in a grim realm filled with demons, corruption, and ceaseless warfare, it charts the epic saga of Guts, a brooding swordsman bearing a gigantic blade as black as his tragic past.

As Guts struggles against demonic forces and a seeming preordained doom, he must also grapple with the legacies of betrayal, tragedy, and all-consuming vengeance that motivate both him and the complex characters he encounters. Violent yet poetically melancholic, Berserk’s medieval tapestry of noble struggles and damnation makes it an enthralling watch.

2. Record of Lodoss War

Record of Lodoss War (Image via Madhouse)

Hailed as one of the seminal fantasy medieval anime series, Record of Lodoss War depicts the adventures of a youthful adventuring party on the mythical island of Lodoss, a land torn by war and dark enchantments. Lodoss feels like a fully realized second world with its diverse races, rich geography and history, the vast pantheon of deities, and political intrigues.

Our heroes must draw on bravery and fellow feeling as they encounter ancient evils and become embroiled in decisive battles determining Lodoss's fate. The series is renowned for its intricately woven narrative that seamlessly blends classic high fantasy elements with emotionally resonant character development. Epic in scope with nobility and camaraderie at its core, Record of Lodoss War fires the imagination.

3. Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit (Image via Production I.G)

The fantasy realm of the Moribito series features ornate palaces, rural villages, mystic forests, and sweeping grasslands straight out of a medieval storybook. It follows Balsa, a wanderer and master spear-wielder whose journey leads her to protect Prince Chagum from assassins.

As the water source seems to mysteriously dry up across the land, we learn of Chagum’s connection to a water spirit that may be the cause. Awash in rich cultural details and Chinese-inspired fantasy elements, Moribito builds an immersive medieval world based on balanced magic systems and harmonious cultures true to feudal aesthetics.

4. Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The shonen adventure tale Seven Deadly Sins brings together Arthurian legends, medieval aesthetics, and magical mayhem into an exciting story centered around swashbuckling camaraderie. It features the Sins, a rambunctious band of powerful knights who disbanded years ago and must reunite against oppressive threats looming over the kingdom.

With each Sin representing a cardinal sin and wielding abilities tied to it, their coming together speaks to themes of acceptance and reconciliation as they fight for justice. This anime builds an expansive fantasy world rich in custom and culture through spectacular battles augmented by magic abilities true to medieval lore.

5. Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Set during Japan’s Muromachi period, Studio Ghibli’s genre-defining film Princess Mononoke depicts a fading age when gods and beasts roamed the primeval forests that covered the land, now giving way to human settlement. When a mystical boar attack places Prince Ashitaka on a fatal curse, his search for a cure leads him to the wilderness domain of Princess Mononoke, a girl raised by wolves defending the forest.

With Japanese mythic themes blended with meticulously crafted medieval village landscapes and technologies, this poignant ecological parable has a timeless resonance powered by its immersive worldbuilding. The film masterfully intertwines environmental themes with the struggles of its complex characters, reflecting a deep reverence for nature amidst human progress.

6. Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

A charming fantasy romance, Spice and Wolf follows the adventures of Lawrence, a merchant traveling in a well-realized medieval anime world, whose chance encounter with a wolf deity of harvest named Holo leads to an unexpected partnership.

As the pair continue their travels and Lawrence plies his trade from town to town, the anime uses the framework of medieval economics, trade, and church authority to build an intricate world filled with vibrant festivals, bustling ports, remote countryside villages, and lore-rich pagan reveries. Their philosophical banter and blossoming relationship unfold beautifully against this textured backdrop.

7. Vision of Escaflowne

Vision of Escaflowne (Image via Sunrise)

A definitive isekai fantasy, Vision of Escaflowne, often celebrated as a cornerstone of medieval anime, tells the story of Hitomi, a high school girl transported to the magical land of Gaea, a realm of knights, dragons, and warring kingdoms shrouded in mythic mystique.

As Hitomi becomes embroiled in the fight against the Zaibach empire, which relies on medieval techno-sorcery to create chimera and energy weapons, she must navigate courtly intrigues and her feelings for the knight Van as conflicts build toward legendary proportions. Escaflowne creates an unforgettable tapestry of romances and rivalries by blending medieval fantasy with magical mecha action.

8. Rage of Bahamut

Rage of Bahamut: Genesis (Image via MAPPA)

Blending fantasy, swashbuckling adventure, and occult magics, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis is set in a richly conceived world teeming with dragons, demons, and multifaceted realms reflecting medieval aesthetics. It charts the exploits of Favaro, an adventurer who finds himself having to help the mysterious Amira on her quest to reach Helheim.

With riveting plots pivoting on occult objects, gods, and magical landscapes evoking the mysticism of medieval lore, Rage of Bahamut is a thrilling journey through a magical medieval realm. The narrative thrives on high-stakes adventures and a diverse cast of characters, making it an exhilarating experience for fans of action-packed medieval anime.

9. The Heroic Legend of Arslan

The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Image via Liden Films)

Based on Persian mythology and the historical epic Amir Arsalan, The Heroic Legend of Arslan is set in the medieval Balkh Kingdom, with court intrigues, territorial disputes, and refreshing Middle Eastern visual influences. This medieval anime series explores themes such as honor, bravery, and the complexities of leadership in times of war and turmoil.

It follows the struggles of the young Prince Arslan, who must gather allies and resources to take back his captured kingdom from invaders. Arslan evokes the grandeur of medieval chronicles with its grounded themes of leadership, loyalty, and court politics set against a backdrop of battlefield heroics and tactical maneuvers.

10. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

An innovative isekai story, Ascendance of a Bookworm has Myne, an avid book lover, reincarnated as the frail daughter of medieval peasants. Driven by her love of books, Myne leverages her modern knowledge to pioneer early printing presses and papermaking workshops, slowly transforming life in this medieval realm.

This unique medieval anime saga meticulously depicts scribal and printing methods true to medieval aesthetics. It examines the uplifting impacts of information access and grassroots technological revolution within the context of monastic scriptoriums, merchant guilds, and court scholars in a fantasy medieval society.

Conclusion

The best medieval anime offer gateways to legendary worlds filled with wizardly wonders, fabled kingdoms, and epochal heroes. They inspire us with rich iconography formed from an imaginative blending of history, mythology, and fantasy centered on medieval life.

Through captivating adventures, both personal and epic in scope, these series celebrate heroic ideals of courage, sacrifice, and perseverance while also exploring the complexities of morality and reconciliation during tumultuous times.

With their dedicated worldbuilding and lore forming an immersive backdrop, medieval anime unleash our sense of wonder and provide spectacular sagas celebrating the heights of human potential.

