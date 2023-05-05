Rage of Bahamut season 3: Renewal status explored 

Popular anime series Rage of Bahamut, produced by Cygames, depicts a world in which humans and demi-humans coexist. When the anime originally premiered in 2014, it swiftly garnered popularity and received a second season. One of the most interesting anime shows in recent years, the series is renowned for its deep character development, compelling narrative, and well-developed environment.

Despite its popularity, there hasn't been much information on the Rage of Bahamut series' expansion. Since the second season of the show concluded in 2017, there has been a break. Recent developments indicate that there is a slim chance that the series will be renewed for a third season, which has made fans angry with Amazon and MAPPA.

Possibilities of Rage of Bahamut season 3 to be green-lit

SMN @Unnamed2299 Highly recommend to watch this show. It's not something crazy or something that will make it to your top 10, but it's worth giving a shot.



-Rage of Bahamut: Genesis Highly recommend to watch this show. It's not something crazy or something that will make it to your top 10, but it's worth giving a shot. -Rage of Bahamut: Genesis https://t.co/0nnjYh2MJv

The creators of both Rage of Bahamut seasons, MAPPA, are presently receiving praise for their work on Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hells Paradise. As we can see, MAPPA currently has a tonne of incredible projects on its plate, and thus yet, they haven't mentioned anything regarding the third installment of the anime.

In addition to its studio, Amazon Anime Strike and the video game's creators are also fairly mum on the subject. Therefore, season 3 of Rage of Bahamut has not yet received approval or has been canceled by the series' creators. As a result, as time passes, the series' followers get impatient.

POPTVBentoPH @POPTVBentoPH



#RageOfBahamut #神撃のバハムート In an era of peace among the gods, demons, and humans, dalawang bounty hunters at isang mysterious amnesiac girl ang nasa isang quest. Will Bahamut be revived? For their adventures, i-binge mo na ang Rage of Bahamut: Genesis dito sa POPTV Bento! In an era of peace among the gods, demons, and humans, dalawang bounty hunters at isang mysterious amnesiac girl ang nasa isang quest. Will Bahamut be revived? For their adventures, i-binge mo na ang Rage of Bahamut: Genesis dito sa POPTV Bento!#RageOfBahamut #神撃のバハムート https://t.co/UcTBB8nqYM

However, the success of the series is one of the reasons a third season could be possible. The anime has a sizable and devoted audience and has gotten positive reviews from both viewers and reviewers for both of its seasons. The series has also garnered good sales of merchandise and other series-related goods. The popularity of other Cygames ventures like Shadowverse and Dragalia Lost may potentially influence the decision to order a third season of the show.

The notion of a third season of the series is intriguing, and viewers will be looking forward to any information about the show's future. The success of the series and the opportunity for more plot development make it plausible that a third season may be in the works, even if there is no confirmation of one. Fans can only hope that the third season will be just as interesting and exciting as the first two, making the wait worthwhile.

Is Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul a sequel?

Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul can be considered a sequel to the original anime series. The second season of Rage of Bahamut takes place 10 years after the events of the original series and features new characters and themes, but still takes place in the same universe.

The series employs many of the same themes and ideas from earlier installments, such as the idea of demihumans and the idea of gods interacting with the Earth through avatars. It also builds on the established narrative and world-building of the previous installment.

MAPPA Sakuga (作画) @MappaSakuga Anime: Rage Of Bahamut Virgin Soul 神撃のバハムート VIRGIN SOUL #24 (2017)



Key Animation: Shinsaku Kozuma 上妻 晋作 Anime: Rage Of Bahamut Virgin Soul 神撃のバハムート VIRGIN SOUL #24 (2017)Key Animation: Shinsaku Kozuma 上妻 晋作 https://t.co/hhM9dxzscP

Some characters from the original series make appearances in Virgin Soul, so fans of the original series might recognize some well-known faces. Virgin Soul is strongly connected to the world and plot of the original series and acts as a continuation of that universe, even though the two series are unique and can be seen separately.

Poll : 0 votes