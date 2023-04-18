Will Demon Slayer season 3 be on Amazon Prime Video?

Demon Slayer season 3 is in full swing, with its latest episode airing on Sunday, April 16. Episode 2 covered Tanjiro’s training with Kotetsu and Yoriichi Type Zero, and the demon hunter managed to defeat and break the doll.

Upon doing so, the two saw an old sword that was fitted into the mechanical doll. Kotetsu was instantly able to ascertain the age of the sword. This could be the potentially legendary sword that Tanjiro was in search of.

It's no surprise that fans are quite excited to watch the latest episodes of the series. Viewers who are new to the series could have some doubts about the streaming platform on which it airs. Demon Slayer season 3 is available on Amazon Prime, but only in selected regions.

Demon Slayer streaming platforms, status of anime and manga, and season 3 episode 3 release details

Streaming platforms

The latest season of the series can be watched on three major platforms -- Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Crunchyroll is available in India as well, however, one would have to avail its paid services to watch all episodes of Demon Slayer.

Status of the anime

So far, the series has released 2 seasons, and the third season is in progress. The story arcs that were covered in each season have been mentioned below:

Season 1:

Final Selection arc

Kidnapper’s Bog arc

Asakusa arc

Tsuzumi Mansion arc

Mount Nagatumo arc

Rehabilitation arc

Season 2:

Mugen Train arc

Entertainment District arc

Season 3:

Swordsmith Village arc (ongoing)

Status of the manga

The manga officially completed its run on November 9, 2021. This marked the final chapter of the series which showcased the future generation that is now living in Tokyo. There are a total of 205 chapters and nearly half the amount has been adapted into the animated series.

If fans wish to read the manga from where the anime left off, they can do so by picking up chapter 104. Following the Swordsmith Village Arc, there are two more story arcs -- The Hashira Training Arc and the Final Battle Arc.

The Final Battle arcof Demon Slayer Arc can further be split into two more arcs -- the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc. Reading the next two story arcs will conclude the story.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 release details

The series maintains a weekly release schedule. Fans can expect the next episode to be released on April 23, 2023, unless unforeseen circumstances delay the episode’s release.

The upcoming episode will be available on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Amazon Prime will also stream the latest episodes in select regions. The release time for various timezones have been mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:45 pm

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:15 am

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 am

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 5 pm

